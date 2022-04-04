Security policy President and party leaders: Finland’s security must be taken care of “with a stable inch and together”

The statement condemned the war crimes committed in Ukraine and called for them to be investigated and brought to justice.

President Sauli Niinistö met with the chairmen of the parties elected to parliament on Monday. The topic was the war in Ukraine and Finland’s foreign and security policy. Finland is currently considering whether it is applying for NATO membership.

After the meeting, the President and the party leaders issued a joint statement stating that Finland’s security must be taken care of “with a stable inch and together.”

“We invite all people living in Finland to work together for the security of our country. It is everyone’s responsibility to avoid hatred and confrontation in Finland. ”

The statement also condemned the war crimes committed in Ukraine and called for their investigation and prosecution.

The massacre of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, over the weekend has shocked the world. According to local authorities, at least 300 civilians were found in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew from the city.