Tuesday, April 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Security policy President and party leaders: Finland’s security must be taken care of “with a stable inch and together”

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 4, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Policy|Security policy

The statement condemned the war crimes committed in Ukraine and called for them to be investigated and brought to justice.

President Sauli Niinistö met with the chairmen of the parties elected to parliament on Monday. The topic was the war in Ukraine and Finland’s foreign and security policy. Finland is currently considering whether it is applying for NATO membership.

After the meeting, the President and the party leaders issued a joint statement stating that Finland’s security must be taken care of “with a stable inch and together.”

“We invite all people living in Finland to work together for the security of our country. It is everyone’s responsibility to avoid hatred and confrontation in Finland. ”

The statement also condemned the war crimes committed in Ukraine and called for their investigation and prosecution.

The massacre of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, over the weekend has shocked the world. According to local authorities, at least 300 civilians were found in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew from the city.

See also  Restrictions Joint Last Minute Demonstration in Culture, Sports and Events Fills Senate Square Next Week

#Security #policy #President #party #leaders #Finlands #security #care #stable #inch

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Kinder Surprise eggs recalled in Europe due to possible link with salmonella

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.