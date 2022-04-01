Security policy Only a handful of people knew – These were the secret security guarantees Sweden received from the United States, where Finland’s place was barren

Abroad|Security policy

Sweden is a non-aligned country that has remained outside the wars for more than 200 years, Swedish ministers say. The story is beautiful but not quite true.

For subscribers

Swedish conscripts in Linköping in 1968.

Jussi Sippola HS 2:00 | Updated 14:30

Stockholm Sentence repeats from week to week. It is heard by Swedish ministers and is registered with the government foreign policy. Military non-alignment serves us well. Vår militära alliansfrihet tjänar oss väl.