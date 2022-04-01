Security policy Only a handful of people knew – These were the secret security guarantees Sweden received from the United States, where Finland’s place was barren

Abroad|Security policy
Sweden is a non-aligned country that has remained outside the wars for more than 200 years, Swedish ministers say. The story is beautiful but not quite true.
For subscribers
Jussi Sippola HS
2:00 | Updated 14:30
Stockholm
Sentence repeats from week to week.
It is heard by Swedish ministers and is registered with the government foreign policy.
Military non-alignment serves us well. Vår militära alliansfrihet tjänar oss väl.
Related topics
#Security #policy #handful #people #knew #secret #security #guarantees #Sweden #received #United #States #Finlands #place #barren
Leave a Reply