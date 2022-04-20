Security policy Norway would like to see Finland and Sweden as members of NATO, Prime Minister Støre tells STT

According to Jonas Gahr Støre, NATO membership has served Norway’s security well. We have to live side by side with Russia even after the war, but the relationship will be very different from what we are used to, Støre says.

Norwegian the Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støren Finland and Sweden would be welcome to join NATO. In an interview with BTI, Støre emphasizes that neighboring countries make their decisions independently and democratically and that no one else should push them in any direction.

“If Finland and Sweden decide to join NATO, Norway would welcome them. We would like to see Finland and Sweden as full members of the alliance, and of course we could further deepen our cooperation in the field of security, Støre said in a telephone interview from Oslo.

He hurries to add that the intensified defense co-operation between Finland, Sweden and Norway in recent years would of course continue regardless of the conclusion reached by the neighbors in their NATO reflections.

Senior researcher at the Norwegian Foreign Policy Institute (Nupi) Per Erik Solli Last week, Finland and Sweden estimated that the membership of Finland and Sweden would improve the security of the countries and combine deterrence throughout the Nordic region.

“NATO’s north side would be stronger if Finland and Sweden were members of the alliance,” Solli said Barents Observer in an interview.

Støre says that it has been in close contact with the Finnish and Swedish political leadership in recent months. This week, he was to get to exchange ideas face-to-face with the president Sauli Niinistö with Oslo, but the official visit was canceled by Niinistö coronavirus infection because of.

According to the country, Finland is suspected of leading NATO membership to conflicts abroad or making it more difficult to act as a potential mediator. According to Støre, the Norwegian experience does not reinforce these fears.

“As you know, Norway has been an active mediator in a number of conflicts as a third party, and there has been nothing in our NATO membership that has made it more difficult.”

Norway, which annually awards the Nobel Peace Prize, has profiled itself as a forum for conflicts in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Colombia.

What about has Norway been able to decide on its possible participation in NATO operations at home?

“Without further ado,” Støre acknowledges.

“ “We have increased our monitoring capacity in the north.”

Finland In the NATO debate, the so-called Norwegian model has repeatedly emerged as a possible role model. In short, Norway has sought to strike a balance between a security-friendly alliance and the concrete implementation of NATO membership, which is reassuring the Soviet Union / Russia.

For example, Norway does not accept foreign bases or nuclear weapons that remain on the ground during peacetime.

“In addition, we practice with our allies in a way that keeps tensions low and predictability good relative to our neighbors,” says Støre.

In practice, this has meant that military exercises have not been taken unnecessarily close to the short border with Russia in the north.

Otherwise, training with allies is an important part of Norway’s security, Støre said. Several major military exercises have taken place in the country, training tens of thousands of troops to bring aid across the Atlantic and receive it in Norway. The previous such exercise was Cold Response 22 this spring, in which the partner countries Finland and Sweden also participated.

In recent years, Norway has improved its national performance by acquiring modern equipment, including F-35A fighters selected by Finland.

“Russia’s aggression has led us to increase our surveillance capacity in the north. But [Nato-]the basic criteria for our membership are not changing, ”Støre assures.

“ “Finland, Sweden and Norway do not threaten anyone, whether we are in NATO or not.”

Støren According to him, close monitoring of the operational situation in the Arctic and Barents Seas should be maintained, as Norway is in the “NATO eyes and ears” area. Otherwise, according to the Prime Minister, it wants to keep tensions as low as possible, even in the northernmost regions. Norway believes that its Nordic neighbors share this approach.

“I call the goal by name high north, low tension. Finland, Sweden and Norway do not threaten anyone, whether we are in NATO or not. We want to be ordinary neighbors, ”says Støre.

According to him, Norway is proof that NATO membership does not have to mean conflict with its eastern neighbor.

“We have been a good neighbor with the Soviet Union and Russia. We have had a respectful neighborhood, and we have resolved bilateral issues peacefully and through political means. ”

Thus so at least it has been, but the future may not look as serene. Støre admits that there was a time before February 24, the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and now is the time to live after that.

“Russia is a neighbor of Norway even after this war, and as neighbors we need to find ways to live side by side. But the relationship with Moscow’s current leadership will be very different from what we were used to, Støre says.

According to him, the development is unfortunate, but the reason is solely Russia and the decisions it makes.