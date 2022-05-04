Security policy Norway, Denmark and Iceland should ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership on the same day, the Norwegian prime minister suggested – “Agree,” said the Danish prime minister

“The key to membership now is to keep the application period as short as possible. That the ratification process would go as quickly as possible would be the best security we can get, ”said Sanna Marin in Copenhagen.

The Prime Ministers of Denmark and Iceland confirm that they will give all possible support to possible NATO applications from Finland and Sweden.

The Nordic prime ministers met and the Indian prime minister met Narendra Modin on Wednesday in Copenhagen.

In the post-meeting press conference, the main role was played by the discussion on Finland’s and Sweden’s possible NATO membership.

The Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støren According to him, Norway, Denmark and Iceland should strive to accept Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership on the same day in their parliaments, as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen said he agreed with Støre.

“I agree with Norway,” Frederiksen said.

According to Støre for example, the Norwegian parliament could convene at an extraordinary notice to decide on the matter in an extraordinary session.

At the press conference, the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin reiterated together by the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderssonin how closely Finland and Sweden now work together. Andersson stated that both countries would make their own decisions in the matter, but emphasized the importance of Finland’s decision for Sweden.

According to Marin, the membership process should be as fast as possible.

“The key to membership now is to keep the application period as short as possible. That the ratification process would go as quickly as possible would be the best security we can get, ”Marin said.

Norwegian Interviewed by VG magazine According to diplomatic sources, NATO could process Finland’s and Sweden’s applications for membership in two weeks, after which the application must still be approved by the parliaments of all 30 NATO countries.

Finland has had and is having discussions with the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany on security guarantees during the NATO application process, Marin listed at the press conference.

“We have sought discussions with the larger NATO countries about what kind of security guarantees we could get,” Marin said.

The security guarantees of the large NATO countries were also referred to by the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre when HS asked Norway and Denmark at the press conference what kind of security they could provide for Finland and Sweden during the possible NATO application process.

Both Norway and Denmark emphasized the importance of Nordic unity.

“What happens to one of the Nordic countries cannot fail to affect the other Nordic countries,” said Støre.

However, according to the prime ministers, military security measures during the possible NATO process in Finland and Sweden would be primarily the responsibility of the larger NATO member states.

Earlier on Wednesday, Støre also told HS that Norway supports Finland’s and Sweden’s rapid NATO process, which would include a “strong security message” from the military alliance.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi did not attend briefings on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, described the talks with Mod as good and spoke about the need to deepen relations between the two countries and India’s relations with the Nordic countries.

An important part of the meeting was the Nordic countries’ efforts to influence India’s relations with Russia. India, the world’s largest democracy, strives to remain neutral and has not condemned Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. It is also actively trading with Russia.

The Nordic countries said they fully condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine and wanted to send a “Christian message” to India, as Støre described.

“We hope that India will influence Russia,” Mette Frederis summed up at a joint press conference with the Nordic prime ministers.

No major news has been reported so far about the Nordic-Indian talks.

According to Sanna Marin, it was important to talk to Mod about the Russian attack.

“It is important that every country in the world condemns Russia’s actions,” Marin said.