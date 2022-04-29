Security policy NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg assures that Finland will not be left to wait for approval – Researcher considers comment a good sign

Jens Stoltenberg said that he had discussed with Sweden and Finland the arrangements that NATO could make with the countries before they became full members of NATO.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear at a press conference on thursday that the military alliance is working to ensure the security of finland and sweden even during the so-called gray period.

The gray period refers to the time when countries would wait for the formal approval of all member states for their membership after a NATO application. It is estimated that this ratification process will take months.

According to HS data, Finland will announce its NATO application after mid-May.

Thursday Secretary-General Stoltenberg called the president Sauli to Niinistö. At a press conference on the same day, Stoltenberg said that NATO would welcome Finland and Sweden if the countries decide to apply for membership. He has said the same thing before.

At the same time, Stoltenberg sidelined a topic that has been a major topic of discussion in Finland recently: Can NATO guarantee Finland’s security against the threat coming from Russia even before Finland is admitted to NATO? It is expectedthat Russia is currently seeking to increase its hybrid influence in Finland.

Stoltenberg said he had discussed with Sweden and Finland the arrangements that NATO could make with the countries before they became full members of NATO.

“I am sure that there is a way to secure that transition in a way that works well enough for both Finland and Sweden,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg Despite these words, it is unlikely that Finland will be given real security guarantees during the NATO process. That does not mean, however, that NATO will leave the aspiring country to itself for the duration of the ratification process.

In early April, the Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto saidthat several NATO countries asked Finland what kind of security assistance Finland would need during the processing of an application for NATO membership.

Stoltenberg has also said that Russia’s opposition has not affected NATO enlargement in the past.

Former Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen said In an interview with HS in April that Finland should receive five types of security guarantees from NATO allies for the gray period.

Foreign Policy Institute senior researcher Pete Piirainen considers Stoltenberg’s recent statement to be good for Finland.

“It’s a good sign. It is important to hear such a comment from Stoltenberg in this situation, ”says Piirainen.

According to Piirainen, it is necessary to prepare for possible harassment in the coming months, but at the same time he reminds that Finland’s own defense is in a good situation and that, in principle, Finland will also cope with the threats of the coming months on its own.

“I think there has been a bit of an overemphasized need for outside help in the near future. The starting point is that we will cope with this situation ourselves. ”

Similarly, Piirainen says that Finland has other parties from whom to get help during a possible gray period.

“We are a member of the EU and over the years have built strong bilateral defense relationships with key partners. For example, Britain is now sending its troops to Finland for exercises. We have taken a lot of steps to get help if we need it. ”