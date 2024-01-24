Security Policy | NATO launched its largest military exercises in decades

90,000 soldiers are present in the Steadfast Defender exercises, which last until May. Soldiers from all NATO countries and Sweden participate in the exercises.

North Atlantic defense alliance On Wednesday, NATO began its largest military exercises since the Cold War, reports news agency AFP.

90,000 soldiers are present in the Steadfast Defender exercises, which last until May. There are also more than 50 naval vessels, more than 80 combat aircraft and more than 1,100 combat vehicles.

Soldiers from all NATO countries and Sweden participate in the exercises.

Military alliance demonstrates in the exercise its ability to bring reinforcements to the Euro-Atlantic region by moving troops from North America to Europe. Exercises are underway in various NATO countries.

“The transfer of forces takes place in a simulated conflict scenario, where the opposite is an opponent of the same level”, described the commander of NATO forces in Europe, general Christopher Cavoli exercises last week.

He was then speaking at a press conference after the NATO Military Committee meeting in Brussels. With an equal opponent, Cavoli hinted that NATO is training against Russia.

Steadfast DefendThe r-exercise is so significant that it is also named in deviation from NATO's normal practice.

In the name of NATO exercises, Steadfast means that the exercise is led by the Shape staff. Instead, in a departure from normal practice, Defender refers to the large American-led Defender Europe exercises.

Normally, the second name of the exercise should start with the letter J, which refers to the versatile so-called joint exercises of several defense branches.

Correction 24.1. at 10:25 p.m.: The caption used to talk about the naval forces of the Swedish Navy, in reality it is the landing forces of the Swedish naval forces.