Security policy Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland: Approximately 150 Finns have been contacted in Ukraine

On Friday, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs called on Finns to leave Ukraine immediately due to the tightened security situation.

In Ukraine According to the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, there are about 150 Finns, and HS is told about the ministry’s communications.

120 people have made a travel report to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry has been in contact with those who made the report over the weekend, both by phone and by message. In an updated travel bulletin issued late Friday night, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs called on Finns to leave Ukraine immediately.

Saturday since the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is known that people have both left the country and moved within Ukraine. The updated Travel Bulletin and the call to leave the country have been taken seriously, according to the ministry.

According to the ministry, some of the flights in the next few days will start to be fully booked.

“The concern about the development of the situation and the consideration of different options is clearly in people’s minds. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ emergency services have been contacted and we have been in contact with those who made the travel application, ”the Ministry answers HS’s questions about how many and what kind of questions the Finns have had as the situation in Ukraine tightens.

Situation Ukraine has tightened significantly recently and several countries, among others, have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Russia has assembled tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border, which are thought to be launching military operations in the region. On Sunday Yle said that Finland is repatriating part of the staff of the Ukrainian embassy.

On Monday, the news agency AFP reported that the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had requested an urgent meeting with representatives of Russia and other European states.

“Ukraine will convene a meeting together with Russia and everyone [Euroopan turvallisuus- ja yhteistyöjärjestön] with the member states within the next 48 hours so that we can discuss the movement of Russian troops near our border, ”Kuleba wrote in a Facebook update.

Under the 1990 agreement, all OSCE participating States are required to share information about their military forces and to inform others of their major operations, such as military exercises.