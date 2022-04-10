Monday, April 11, 2022
Security policy Minister of Defense Kaikkonen: There is no preparation for a defense alliance with Sweden

April 10, 2022
April 10, 2022
in World Europe
Policy|Security policy

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) says that he will not be embarrassed by the public comments made by Erkki Tuomioja (sd). According to Tuomioja, the Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist would have proposed a Finnish-Swedish defense alliance as an alternative to the countries’ NATO membership.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Central) says that there is no Finnish-Swedish defense alliance in preparation for which the MP Erkki Tuomioja (sd) has publicly referred.

“We will probably continue to intensify our co-operation with Sweden in the future, but there is no mutual defense alliance in the pipeline,” Kaikkonen said on Sunday in connection with the downtown party council in Vaasa.

Tuomioja (sd) said Hufvudstadsbladetin According to a report published on Saturday, the Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist would have proposed a Finnish-Swedish defense alliance as an alternative to the countries’ NATO membership.

According to Tuomioja, Hultqvist has also discussed the proposal with Minister of Defense Kaikkonen.

Everyone was asked if Hultqvist had presented a defense alliance.

“I have apparently met Hultqvist almost 60 times here over the years and there have been many kinds of discussions and exchanges of ideas along the way, but I will not go into these details of our mutual discussions now. I will just say that there is no such preparation going on, ”he said.

Kaikkonen said a similar defense alliance would require a fairly broad parliamentary will in both countries. It would probably also require coordination and coordination of foreign policies.

“I wouldn’t consider it commensurate with NATO membership. Yes, it would be several steps lighter, ”he said.

Kaikkonen was also asked how embarrassing it is for Tuomioja to bring up similar issues.

“Well, I’m not going to get embarrassed about this,” he said.

He did not believe that the incident would affect the conversation between Finland and Sweden. Kaikkonen emphasized that the conversation connection is good and the contact is kept if not every week.

“As has been said, we are considering deepening defense cooperation, albeit in ways other than those outlined.”

Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist denied on Saturday night that he had proposed a defense alliance between Sweden and Finland.

“I will not comment on confidential discussions. There is no such proposal on the table, and no other proposal, in the discussions we have with other parties in the Swedish Parliament, ”Hultqvist commented in a text message to TT.

The news is being updated.

