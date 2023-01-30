Security Policy | Marin will visit Sweden on Thursday, Sweden’s Kristersson emphasized joining NATO “hand in hand” in a press release

Sanna Marin meets Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Marin is the first prime minister that Kristersson receives in Sweden during his term.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) meets the Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristersson In Stockholm on Thursday, informs the Government Chancellery. The prime ministers will also hold a joint press conference on Thursday.

According to the press release, Prime Minister Marin is the first Prime Minister that Prime Minister Kristersson receives in Sweden during his term.

According to the chancellery, the topics of the meeting are the European economy, competitiveness and other current EU topics, as well as the security policy situation.

Turkey and Sweden’s negotiations on Sweden’s NATO membership are frozen for the time being. Turkey has frozen the negotiations because it feels that Sweden has insulted the country.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave Finland’s NATO membership the green light on Sunday by telling the Turkish news agency Anadolu that Finland could be accepted into NATO. On the other hand, Erdoğan did not find support for Sweden’s membership.

The Swedish Government Chancellery also informed about Thursday’s meeting on Monday. In the press release, Kristersson emphasized the long history of cooperation between Finland and Sweden and the fact that the two countries will join NATO “hand in hand”.