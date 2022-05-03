Security policy Marin and Andersson of Sweden arrived on the same helicopter to discuss their NATO path with German Chancellor Scholz – Live broadcast from the press conference at 1.30 pm

The Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden will meet with the German government on Tuesday at Meseberg Castle near Berlin.

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin and the Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson will visit a meeting of the German government on Tuesday at Meseberg Castle north of Berlin.

The spring country idyll at the meeting place was perfect on Tuesday morning: the foals roared in the pasture and the cuckoo fell.

The Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden arrived at Meseberg Castle on the same helicopter ride in a German army helicopter.

The symbolism can be seen in the arrival, as Finland and Sweden’s aspiration towards NATO membership is at the heart of the visit. The prime ministers will have a bilateral discussion at the end of the day.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz gave a brief statement to the media at the beginning of the meeting. He considered it important that the German government was now meeting to talk about the challenges posed by the crisis in Ukraine, including its economic impact on the German economic system.

Discussions with the prime ministers of Finland and Sweden concern security, especially issues important to these countries, Scholz said, referring to NATO.

The statements of both Prime Ministers and Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the meeting will be broadcast live on HS.fi starting at 1.30 pm.

Marin and Andersson last met in mid-April in Stockholm.

Prime Ministers participate in a two-day “retreat” by the German government, which is similar in nature to the Finnish government’s evening schools, where the government discusses its future policies.

The meeting between the German government and the prime ministers will focus on the changed security situation in Europe as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to information received from the HS government source, the prime ministers are likely to tell Germany at the meeting what the process of NATO membership is going on in the countries and what the climate is like.

The potential security provided by Germany to the Nordic countries during NATO’s accession process is one of the day’s interesting questions.

However, the current situation of the German defense forces is so weak that Germany would not be able to fulfill its obligations in the defense of its own territory and that of its NATO partners.

To remedy this, the Scholz government is increasing German defense spending by € 100 billion.

The impact of the crisis on the German economy will be the subject of the German government’s withdrawal on Wednesday.

Reforming the economic model is a huge challenge for the EU’s economic power. However, in his opening remarks, Scholz said the government was confident it would succeed.

The war has accelerated the need for change, which affects the entire German economic model, as Germany has so far relied on Russian fossil energy.

So During the spring, the Finnish and Swedish governments have visited NATO member states closely and with each other. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde visited last Friday In Finland, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haaviston invitation.

Sweden has brought forward its own security policy analysis work to fit the schedule of the Finnish process. On Monday, a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said Sweden’s NATO decision could be completed as early as next weekend.

The President of The Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö announces its own NATO position by 12 May. Finland’s decision to apply for NATO membership is made in the Foreign and Security Policy Committee of the President and the Government.

According to Swedish media, the Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers have also been invited to an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin on 14-15 May. May. The Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs has not yet confirmed its participation.