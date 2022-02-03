Saturday, February 5, 2022
Security policy Macron of France had talks with Russia and Ukraine – a call with Putin within a third week

February 3, 2022
in World
Abroad|Security policy

Discussions focused on the situation in Ukraine and the security guarantees required by Russia.

French president Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone on Thursday with the leadership of both Russia and Ukraine.

Russian Vladimir Putin with Macron talking for the third time in a week.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Macron discussed the tense situation in Ukraine and the security guarantees demanded by Russia. According to the Kremlin, Putin also highlighted the “provocative statements and actions” of the Ukrainian leadership.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi for its part, it said it had talked with Macron on advancing the peace process in Ukraine.

“We continued our dialogue with Emmanuel Macron on tackling security challenges and enhancing the peace process in the Normandy format,” Zelenskyi said. Twitteraccount on Thursday night.

The Normandy group includes Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany. The group held talks in Paris last week, and a continuation of the talks is planned for Berlin.

The security situation in Europe has recently been tightened by the threatening situation at the Ukrainian border. Russia has mobilized an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and is feared planning a new invasion of Ukraine. Russia has denied any intentions to attack.


