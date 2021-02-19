No Result
Security policy Live at around 6.15pm: Joe Biden, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron meet at the Munich Security Conference

February 19, 2021
Abroad|Security policy

Among other things, US President Joe Biden will speak at the event.

Munich the security conference began on friday. World leaders will discuss foreign and security policy at an annual event.

The conference will be attended by, among others, the President of the United States Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of France Emmanuel Macron, The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, UN Secretary – General António Guterres, Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Biden, Merkel and Macron will discuss Finnish time on Friday at 6.15 pm Finnish time. HS shows the conversation live.

They will be preceded by talks by UN Guterres and the World Health Organization, among others Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The event will be held this year mainly remotely.

.

