Security policy “It’s their turn then,” said Foreign Ministry Undersecretary of State Kai Sauer on EU-Russia correspondence

Sauer hopes that the dialogue with Russia will continue. He would not be very surprised if the EU’s letter to Russia soon leaked to the public.

Also Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy Kai Sauer confirms that the EU has responded to Russia’s recent letter to EU countries. Sauerin All EU countries, including Finland, have been involved in the preparation of the letter and it has been approved unanimously.

“These have their own mechanisms. Yes, time has passed here. This has been rubbed for ten days. ”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently sent a letter to EU countries regarding the so-called security guarantees required by Russia. Russia demanded a response from each country separately, but the EU drafted a joint response.

High Representative of the Union for External Relations Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter on Twitter that he has delivered a joint EU letter to Russia and that tensions and disagreements need to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Sauer says the letter did not go into detail but the answer is written more in principle.

Sauer says he wouldn’t be very surprised if the letter soon leaked to the public as well.

“That’s how it will be at some point in the event.”

Why not publish a reply letter immediately, but give Russia another advantage with a possible first release?

“I don’t know if it’s an advantage, but it’s more about a particular culture and purposefulness. It is true that the correspondence between States is, at least in principle, bilateral and, in this case, multilateral. That is, there is no open discussion, ”says Sauer.

“If someone wants to take it public, then take it and then it’s open. It’s more about a culture of conversation, a practice of diplomacy. ”

Sauerin According to him, what kind of analysis the Russians are responding to is now expected.

“This is a reply letter there. It’s their turn then. It is, of course, hoped that the dialogue will continue. These are important questions. ”

Sauer says there are “forums to discuss” security issues.

He says that he was just on Tuesday at a high-level event of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the launch of the OSCE’s renewed security dialogue in Vienna, where the new security dialogue was discussed.

“Most were in favor of it, but then one was against it, even though it has signed the same principles as the others.”

Didn’t Russia like it?

“Did not like.”

“The OSCE is the forum for addressing European security issues. Not bilaterally between the United States and Russia. Of course, they also have the right to talk about them, but if far-reaching decisions are to be made, everyone must be at the table. It is also in Finland’s very strong interest. ”