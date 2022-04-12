Security policy Is Sweden making a quick NATO translation? Finland’s position-making puts enormous pressure on the Swedish Prime Minister’s Party, says Swedish expert

The Swedish Social Democrats said on Monday they would start an internal dialogue on security policy. The Swedish expert considers it possible that the NATO issue would be dealt with relatively quickly and that Sweden could make progress in applying for membership soon.

Also In Sweden, the NATO debate now seems to be advancing at a rapid pace.

One clear step was taken on Monday after the Swedish Prime Minister’s Social Democrats announced that it launches a security policy dialogue. The intention is to update the analysis of the changed situation, on the basis of which the party meeting ended last November’s opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership.

Likewise, on Monday, the opposition party the Swedish Democrats said that it is ready to support Sweden’s NATO membership if Finland decides to apply for NATO. As a result, the Swedish Parliament now has a majority in favor of NATO.

The security policy debate in Finland and Sweden will be the subject of the Prime Ministers Sanna Marin (sd) and Magdalena Andersson will meet on Wednesday in Stockholm.

Marin is expected to provide Andersson with a background in the Finnish process and, for example, what will be published on Wednesday, Topical report paving the way for a NATO debate. Andersson, on the other hand, will probably talk more about the Swedish process.

Is Sweden making a quick turn to its NATO line? Does it seem that Finland and Sweden could eventually move forward together if it is decided to apply for membership?

HS asked a Swedish and a Finnish expert.

University lecturer Magnus Christiansson The Swedish National Defense College considers it possible that in the Swedish Social Democrats the issue of NATO would be dealt with quickly and that Sweden could move forward in applying for membership simultaneously or to some extent simultaneously with Finland.

“It’s possible,” he says.

In Sweden the parliamentary parties now meet regularly to discuss the changed security policy situation and NATO membership. The group is expected to report by the end of May.

The Social Democrats, for their part, have said that its internal debate – which is not exclusively about NATO – could have taken place before the summer.

Christiansson believes that the best solution for the Swedish Social Democrats could be one in which Finland announces its intention to join NATO in May, and when Sweden’s own analysis is completed, the Social Democrats could refer to the debate and state that the best solution is to follow Finland.

This could only be prevented by him if significant groups within the Social Democrats felt that more time was needed. Christiansson also thinks this is possible.

In a statement on Monday, the Social Democrats stressed that the party leadership can make possible new security policy decisions on its own, as it is the highest decision-making body between party meetings. It is therefore not intended to subject the decision to an extraordinary party meeting, for example.

“ “Finland’s position-making puts the Social Democrats under enormous pressure.”

Christiansson believes that the leadership of the Swedish Social Democrats is in favor of membership.

“They want dialogue because previous assumptions are no longer valid. That is when it comes to wanting change. Otherwise, this discussion would not have been necessary. ”

Christiansson points out that the party has not really had an internal NATO debate, so it is now forced to do so.

In Sweden, surveys were conducted in 2014 and 2016 looking at the forms of defense co-operation in the country, but neither of them led to an internal debate between the Social Democrats on NATO.

Internal debate is also needed because there are significant groups in the party that oppose membership.

“Finland’s position-making puts the Social Democrats under enormous pressure,” says Christiansson.

Next fall the parliamentary elections set a clear framework for the NATO debate in Sweden. For the Social Democrats, the issue is internally divisive, which is why it would probably not be wanted to be an election theme.

Party support is now very high. In the opinion poll of Dagens Nyheter and Ipsos the figures were the highest in seven years.

Christiansson thinks the party may prefer to have the NATO issue resolved before the hottest election campaign. If the solution were postponed, the success of the election campaign would be jeopardized.

“If they choose this path, there is a risk that they will get a NATO election. That is why I believe that the party leadership and the party secretary do not want this, but they want the matter to be resolved before the summer, ”says Christiansson.

Chairman of the Swedish Moderate Coalition Party vying for prime minister Ulf Kristersson has supported Applying for NATO together with Finland already this spring. The bourgeois camp would certainly challenge the Social Democrats prominently on the issue if the situation were unclear.

Although Christiansson believes that the Social Democrats may well end up with a positive NATO stance, recalling that there have been other assessments of the situation in Sweden.

For example, a journalist with a Social Democrat background and a political scientist Stig-Björn Ljunggren approached In an interview on Swedish television skeptical that the party would change its position on the NATO issue.

Foreign policy senior researcher at the institute Matti Pesu Christiansson, like Christiansson, believes that a quick turnaround in the NATO issue seems possible in Sweden.

He still doubts whether Sweden will have time to keep pace with Finland.

“There is an opportunity for that, but I doubt that they will be able to catch up with us on the same schedule,” says Pesu.

He points out that Sweden has not done the same diplomatic work as Finland to ensure the smooth progress of possible membership internationally.

Now it is a question of how agile Sweden is able to move and whether, for example, it wants to have extensive international discussions itself.

Pesu does not believe that Finland would slow down its progress on the NATO issue only because of Sweden, if otherwise a decision was made to apply.

“Now one of the reasons – though not the main reason – for this thorough national process is that space is being given to Sweden. Stretching it purely because of Sweden is already problematic for us, too, ”he says.

Pesu notes that simultaneous progress with Sweden has certainly been considered important, but binding the decision to Sweden alone may not look good.

He mentions that Finland now has the opportunity to make a decision so that Finland would already be a candidate for membership at the NATO summit to be held at the end of June. This would allow the president Sauli Niinistö would be present as a representative of a probable NATO member.

“That’s why photos and videos would put a high level of pressure on the process, and it’s probably an opportunity you don’t want to miss,” Pesu says.

History it is known that stocks in Sweden can turn quickly if desired. This was the case, for example, in the EU membership debate.

Pesu recalls, however, that there is now talk in Sweden of an identity that is anchored in a time of peace that has lasted for more than 200 years. Non-alignment has been a stronger ideological issue in Sweden than in Finland.

“Non-alignment policy has always left flexibility and room for maneuver, and its practical relevance has not been terribly high in recent years. But now the concept should be completely abandoned, it can be painful, ”he says.

Interesting The fact is that Russia’s own invasion of Ukraine did not trigger a NATO debate in Sweden. It was really only caused by Finland’s NATO consideration.

“Of course, it is an interesting situation if we end up pulling Sweden a little in the wake of it. What does that mean for Sweden’s NATO policy? It would be historically a very interesting situation for Finland’s decision to be decisive in that. ”

Christiansson also points out that the pressure from Finland is largely behind the intensifying debate in Sweden.

“If Finland had not started talking about NATO membership, I do not think that the Social Democrats would have started to do so either.”

