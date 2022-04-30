Security policy Here are the key dates for Finland’s NATO application

According to HS data, the state leadership has not yet actually decided on what date Finland will make the decision to apply to NATO.

On May Day The May Day, which is named after the sowing of grain, begins in Finnish history.

According to current information, Finland will apply for NATO membership in May unless miracles happen.

Finland is already as close as it can be to NATO membership, but it is still a historic decision comparable to joining the EU that will change Finland’s character for decades to come.

However, there is a lot of information that can be used to calculate the probability of a time point.

HS has previously reported that the decision will be made after mid-May, but not before.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö said In an interview with HS as early as April 12ththat the NATO decision will be made before the summer.

The HS clarified the key dates for the NATO process.

Demaris will outline their position on May 14th

Closing date the date is determined above all by two dates, the position of the sdp and the progress of the parliamentary process.

Prime Minister’s Party SDP and party chairman, Prime Minister Sanna Marin have not stated their position. The party is due to announce it on May 14th.

According to all indications, the party will support NATO membership.

The Left Alliance is the only party in which more than half of the parliamentary group may oppose membership.

The Left Alliance will not announce its NATO position until the party meeting in June. The Left Alliance will decide on May 7 whether it will leave the government if Finland applies for NATO. This is hardly the case.

The decision to apply to NATO is made by the president and the government

Free a NATO decision approved by President Niinistö cannot be made. He has not stated his position. The decision is made in the joint foreign and security policy ministerial committee of the president and the government, ie tp-utva.

In an interview with HS, Niinistö emphasized that the key parties must stand behind the decision so that their position remains even during difficult times during the NATO application process and membership.

Niinistö will state his position after he is reassured that a clear majority in Parliament is in favor of membership. He said in an interview with HS that he would convene the party chairmen before setting out his position.

The president can assemble them even as soon as the SDP has stated its position, ie after the 14th day.

The Foreign Affairs Committee will begin compiling Parliament’s response after 11 May

Second the key date is when parliament will have completed its response to the government in April topical report.

Or, alternatively, the moment when the state leadership and Parliament have felt that Parliament has dealt with the report sufficiently to obtain the information it needs about NATO membership.

The report has provided the framework for the NATO debate in Parliament. The state leadership has wanted to ensure that MPs are allowed to ask experts at everything in the secret meetings of committees whatever is bothering them at NATO.

This is to ensure that MPs know what Finland is doing now.

The state leadership has emphasized that Parliament will take the time it needs to form its position.

As such, the topical report does not even ask for Parliament’s position on NATO membership, but during its discussion, everyone can form a position. The state management can make its decision on the application even without preparing a report.

According to data compiled by the HS, a fair majority of MPs are already in favor of NATO membership.

Parliamentary the response to the topical report is written by the parliamentary foreign and security policy committee.

The committees dealing with the report are due to complete their opinions by 11 May.

The Foreign and Security Policy Committee will then compile Parliament’s response.

With a fast schedule, it can be completed in the week beginning May 16th.

It is also possible that the tp-utva will make a decision on the application after the SDP and the president have stated their support for membership, even if the first report has not been fully processed.

It is certain that Finland will act without delay as soon as all the ingredients are in place.

President Niinistö has hoped for prompt consideration.

“No Interim should be too long, as it prolongs Russia’s possible reactions,” Niinistö said in one interview with HS.

The President will pay a state visit to Sweden on 17-18 November. May

Schedule The fact that the President is on a state visit to Sweden from 17 to 18 May. A decision may be made before the president leaves for Sweden.

Sweden’s decision may have some effect on Finland’s schedule, although government sources confirm that Finland has not slowed down as a result.

Finland and Sweden discuss the NATO process almost daily, and it is possible that the countries’ NATO decision will be made at the same or quite the same time.

Along the spring, the foreign policy leaders of Finland and Sweden have emphasized that it would be good for the countries to move at the same pace in their NATO decisions.

This has also been hoped for by key NATO countries. It is therefore not necessarily the same day, but that the interval between decisions is not long.

It is important for Finland to know what Sweden is sure to do, not so much an official decision.

Sweden’s own report will be completed on 13 May

Swedish The own report will be completed on 13 May, but it is not a similar paper to be considered by Parliament as the Finnish report.

In principle, the Swedish government can decide to apply to NATO as soon as the Prime Minister’s Social Democrats have decided. It is likely to take place on 12 May. In Sweden, however, there is not as broad a consensus on NATO membership or even the process as in Finland.

Sweden may or may not surprise with a quick decision. However, many suggest that Sweden may also decide to apply to NATO after mid-May.

The government’s second report would justify why Finland is applying to NATO

Finland The application for NATO membership will therefore be decided by tp-utva, but the application will not leave on the day the decision is made.

After the decision, the government submits a second report or communication to Parliament. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already begun preparations for it.

The second report is a short explanation of why Finland is applying to NATO. The application will not leave NATO headquarters until Parliament has also responded to this second report. It will probably take a few days.

If tp-utva decides on a NATO application, for example, on 15-19. May, it would be logical for Finland’s application to start in the week beginning on the 22nd.

It may also be that for one reason or another the process takes some time, but hardly for a very long time.

Finland The processing of the application and membership negotiations in the NATO Council will probably take a few days or a week, as Finland’s suitability for NATO is already known in advance and little clarification is needed.

The NATO Council meets very often and includes representatives of all member states. Following the negotiations, the NATO Council and Finland sign an accession protocol, which will be ratified by member countries.

After the signing of the Accession Protocol, Finland will become an observer member of NATO and will be able to participate in NATO meetings.

Ratification by other NATO countries will take up to a year

Everyone NATO member states must ratify the accession of new members. It is estimated to take 4 to 12 months. After this, Parliament will vote on Finland’s membership on the Government’s proposal. In the end, the president’s confirmation of membership is still needed.

After this, Finland will be a full member of NATO. It is therefore possible that accession will take place only after the next parliamentary elections.

Finland is a widely wanted member of NATO, partly because Finland has quite significant European armed forces and is a stable democracy.

A strong army may be due to the fact that Finland has not been a member of NATO.

Many NATO countries have reduced their defense forces since the early 1990s because they have thought they are protected in NATO, whose main member is the United States, the world’s largest station.

No other European NATO country has nearly as long a common border with Russia as Finland.

