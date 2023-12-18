Security Policy | Häkkänen and Blinken signed the DCA agreement in Washington

The agreement is scheduled to be submitted to parliament for ratification in the spring and winter.

Finland Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed the Defense Agreement between the countries, or DCA, in Washington on Monday. Also the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook) was there.

The Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) complements Finland's NATO membership and defines the conditions for cooperation between Finland and the United States.

The agreement enables the United States to operate in Finland quickly and without significant bureaucracy, both in a crisis situation and in peacetime.

The agreement is believed to bring a strong deterrent to NATO's new eastern border.

Blinken stated at the signing ceremony that the current year has been historic in terms of cooperation between Finland and the United States.

The contract as a result, Finland opens 15 military areas for the use of the United States.

The United States can also store defense equipment, supplies and material in Finland for a longer period of time. The United States can also build permanent structures in the areas defined in the agreement.

In principle, Finland also waives judicial power in cases where both countries would have judicial power. In practice, this means a situation where a US soldier commits a crime while serving in Finland.

However, Finland can request the restoration of jurisdiction for acts that are of special importance to Finland.

United States has concluded similar agreements with more than 20 countries. Sweden signed an agreement with the United States at the beginning of December.

