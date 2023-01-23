Security Policy | General: The Prime Minister is planning to have his own security policy advisor

Yle has familiarized itself with the documents, which reveal the content and justifications of the draft regulation related to the new task.

To the Prime Minister plans are being made to have a security policy advisor for the Government Office, and for the task the establishment of a separate unit is being planned, says Over.

“Establishing the position of security policy advisor and a new separate unit would strengthen the capabilities of the Prime Minister’s Office to assist the prime minister in the security policy matters that fall under his duties, as required by NATO membership”, the memorandum describing the new position and seen by Yle explains.

Ideation is, according to Yle’s information, largely done as prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) in the staff. According to Yle’s information, both the government and the opposition are surprised by the haste and the preparations made by the Prime Minister’s Office hidden from the public. According to Yle, the government parties haven’t really talked about the project.

The search for a new security advisor would begin immediately, and a couple of other people would be hired in the unit. Recruitment would start even before the decree came into force on March 1.