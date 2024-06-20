Security policy|In an unstable security situation, the competitiveness of the economy must also be increased, says Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (Kok).

stability policy changes in the new foreign and security policy report to value-based realism, says the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook).

Finland’s security environment is no longer stable, so the focus has to be shifted from foreign policy to pure security policy, Valtonen explains.

The foreign minister presented the foreign and security policy report published on Thursday at a press conference organized in the parliament. According to Valtonen, Finland should develop its military deterrence, but also the competitiveness of its economy.

“The further into the future we look, the more difficult it is to separate Sara’s performance in terms of economy and safety,” says Valtonen.

Finland needs investments in infrastructure, clean energy production and intellectual capital, the minister lists.

In international value-based realism in relations also means cooperation with countries with different values, says Valtonen.

According to Valtonen, Finland should be able to act as an economic alternative in countries where autocratic states have made investments. He considers the alignment a positive thing in an otherwise gloomy world situation.

“We need perspective for people that a free social model like ours is completely possible,” says Valtonen.

Finland will act as the chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) next year.

The goal of the presidency is especially to support countries on the edge of Europe for social development that respects democracy, the rule of law and human rights, Valtonen’s line.

Finland also continues to pursue rotating membership of the UN Security Council for the years 2029–2030.