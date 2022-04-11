Security policy Express: A secret NATO meeting was held in Helsinki with the participation of Finnish and Swedish politicians and business leaders, including Niinistö

The meeting was attended by a number of Swedish and Finnish business leaders.

Swedish the Treasury minister Mikael Damberg and a number of Swedish business leaders attended a high-level meeting in Helsinki last week with the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and Finnish business leaders, says Swedish Expressen magazine.

According to Expressen, the meeting discussed NATO membership and business views on it. The magazine does not tell the sources of its news.

According to Expressen, the meeting was attended by, among others, a great Swedish business man Jacob Wallenberg.

Commanders of the Swedish and Finnish Defense Forces were also present.

Express according to the meeting was held last Thursday. The Swedish government has not announced the meeting, the newspaper says.

According to Expressen, the message of the meeting to the Swedes was that it could be difficult to attract foreign investment if Sweden does not join NATO.

Finance Minister Damberg and Wallenberg declined to comment on the news to Expressen.

Government according to the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) meets the Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Anderssonin In Stockholm on Wednesday.

The topics of the meeting will focus on the security situation in Europe and the changes that have taken place in it. Marin and Andersson will discuss the security policy debate in Finland and Sweden, among other places.

The prime ministers last met on 5 March in Helsinki.