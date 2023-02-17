Security Policy | Europe’s shaken security on display at the Munich conference – Niinistö and Marin present

The Munich Security Conference is now being held for the first time since Russia expanded its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

President Sauli Niinistö and a group of Finnish ministers who are central to foreign and security policy will discuss the security of Europe shaken by Russia’s war of aggression in different formations in Germany this weekend.

The meeting place is the Munich Security Conference, developed during the Cold War, where a large number of politicians, soldiers and security policy experts gather every year. Among the Finnish ministers, at least the prime minister is scheduled to be present Sanna Marin (sd), Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (green), Minister of Defense Mikko Savola (Central) and the Minister for Europe and Ownership Guidance Titti Tuppurainen (sd).

The conference will now be held for the first time since Russia expanded its offensive in Ukraine in February last year. The conference starts on Friday and continues until Sunday.

President On Saturday, Niinistö will take part in a panel discussion on European security, NATO and partnerships on the main stage of the conference by NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenbergof the President of Moldova Maia Sandun and the Prime Minister of Denmark by Mette Frederiksen with, says the president’s office.

On Monday, the organizers of the Munich Security Conference announced that Finland and Sweden will receive the annual Ewald von Kleist award this year. The countries are rewarded for the decision to apply for NATO membership in response to the war of aggression started by Russia. President Niinistö will speak at the award ceremony on Saturday evening.

According to a press release from the President’s office, Prime Minister Marin, the Prime Minister of Sweden, will also participate in the award ceremony Ulf Kristersson and the former Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson.

President Niinistö also has several important bilateral meetings during the conference.