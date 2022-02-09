Security policy European poll: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is considered possible – Finns stand out from the crowd with optimism

Russia has succeeded in at least one thing: security policy has become one of the top European priorities, according to researchers at the incubator.

Brussels

In seven A survey conducted in a European country says that citizens of almost all countries believe that Russia will attack Ukraine this year.

One country stands out from the crowd – Finland. In Finland, too, 44 ​​per cent, ie the majority of those who took part in the survey, believe in the possibility of an attack, but there are almost as many who do not consider it probable.

There is another, for example, in Poland and Romania, where the countries of the former Eastern bloc seem to already have a gloomy understanding of Russia’s policies.

In Poland, 73% of respondents consider the attack likely, compared with 64% in Romania.

The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) conducted a survey in January in France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Romania and Finland.

ECFR: n researchers Mark Leonardin and Ivan Krastevin according to the Russian president Vladimir Putin seems to have, to its own surprise, succeeded in at least one thing: Europe has experienced a “geopolitical awakening”. Security issues have been at the top of the list of priorities.

Researchers also estimate that the threat Ukraine faces in Europe is now perceived as a pan-European crisis, unlike in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and began hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

In Poland, respondents from all age groups now consider an attack likely. In France and Sweden, respondents over the age of 60 believe the most. In Romania, Italy, Germany and Finland, the youngest generation born after the end of the Cold War is most concerned about the possibility of war.

Of all Europeans who responded to the survey, 62% see Russia’s recent actions as a threat to energy supplies.

Ukraine’s border neighbors Poland and Romania are also worried about a possible refugee that could result from the attack. In Finland, too, refugees are seen as the second biggest threat after energy risks.

Whose then should Ukraine defend against the Russian threat? 62% of all respondents believe that the Defense League NATO is best placed to support Ukraine.

The second most important respondents are the European Union, which has 60% of respondents. 54 percent of respondents want help from the United States.

The majority of Finns believe that it is more NATO’s job than the EU’s to support Ukraine in a possible attack.

In Finland, Italy and Germany, it is also thought that the respondents’ own country should not rush to defend Ukraine. Finns have the most negative attitude towards this idea.

Ukraine the price of defense may be that Russia puts pressure on Europe with energy, refugees, cyber attacks and possible expansions of hostilities.

In Poland, Sweden and Romania, the majority of respondents think that Ukraine must nevertheless be supported. Instead, Germans, French and Finns see the risks as greater than the benefits.

“These countries seem to support economic sanctions that happen to Russia but do not happen to themselves,” ECFR researchers estimate.

In Finland, the survey was conducted on 21–29 May. January, with a sample of 500 respondents.