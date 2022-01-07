Security policy EU Commission and France call for EU role in Ukraine talks: ‘No Europe without solution’

During its presidency of the EU, France will seek to promote the EU’s common security and defense policy.

Brussels

French president Emmanuel Macron and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen emphasized on Friday that decisions on European security could not be taken without the EU’s involvement.

Delegations from the United States and Russia will meet in Geneva on Monday, January 10, to discuss the situation at the Ukrainian border. Russia has mobilized troops near the border, raising fears of an attack on Ukraine. At the same time, Russia has strongly warned the military alliance NATO to expand further east.

Macron and von der Leyen held a joint press conference on Friday. The European Commission is visiting France since the start of the six-month presidency of the EU in early January.

“One thing is certain: there is no solution without Europe. Whatever the solution, Europe must be involved, ”von der Leyen said of the Ukraine talks.

According to Von der Leyen, the EU already has a good presence in Ukraine, including through its financial assistance. The EU has supported Ukraine with around € 6 billion.

Ukraine is also a major transit country for natural gas for Europe.

By Europeans The discussions between Russia and the United States have raised concerns about the agreement in the Geneva talks on something that will have an immediate impact on European security.

President Sauli Niinistö reiterated his concern in his New Year’s speech.

“While the challenge has been raised for the United States and NATO, Europe cannot be heard now. The sovereignty of several Member States, including Sweden and Finland, has been called into question outside the Union. This makes the EU a party. The EU must not be content with just a technical role as a sanctions coordinator, ”Niinistö said.

The EU and US have warned Russia of massive economic sanctions if it attacks Ukraine.

Read more: The veiled reference to Niinistö’s speech in the late 1930s stopped the research director of the Hybrid Center

Macronin Russia and the United States are discussing Ukraine.

“However, it is up to us to suggest what the European security architecture should look like,” Macron said.

According to Macron, the EU and the United States have been “exemplary” in their discussions and coordination, meaning that, at least in the United States, Europe has not been bypassed. Von der Leyen’s relations with the President of the United States Joe Biden administration are close.

However, Macron said the EU should also have its own dialogue with Russia.

“Dialogue doesn’t mean making concessions,” Macron said.

The EU has sought to act through the so-called Normandy Group, which includes Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France. However, Russia has not been particularly interested in participating in the group.

During its presidency, France intends to promote the EU’s ‘strategic autonomy’, ie independence, which would mean, for example, strengthening the EU’s own defense.