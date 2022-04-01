Security policy Erkki Tuomioja, who pledges his NATO position, considers it possible that Finland will decide on joining before the summer

Tuomioja, who is the deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, does not state his own position on NATO membership.

Military alliance Member of Parliament previously opposed to NATO membership Erkki Tuomioja (sd) considers it possible for Finland to decide to join NATO before the summer.

However, he tells BTI that it would be good to know how the war in Ukraine will end before solutions are made. He believes that you want to know this elsewhere than in Finland.

Tuomioja, who is the deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, does not state his own position on NATO membership. He says he will only form his position when the matter is discussed jointly in the party and in parliament.