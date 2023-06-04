Security Policy | Erkki Tuomioja comments on Niinistö criticism: “I don’t regret anything”

Former foreign minister Erkki Tuomioja says that while reading HS’s article, an analogy with the events of 1941 came to mind.

Former foreign minister Erkki Tuomioja (sd) has commented In his Facebook post of HS extensive articlein which foreign and security policy influencers said that President Sauli Niinistö was perceived to have been critical of NATO and the United States and had hindered relations before Finland applied for NATO membership.

Tuomioja says that he brings in the perspective of parliamentary democracy, which he thinks is completely ignored in HS’s article.

“The superhero of the story is the ‘guard quarter’, i.e. the Ministry of Defense, which regardless of the president and politicians and ignoring them, ensured that Finland finally became an ally of the United States and a member of NATO,” Tuomioja writes.

“However, the story lacks thanks to the one who finally sealed this, i.e. Putin.”

Judgments says that he considers it “very dangerous and negative how actions that bypass the president, the government and the parliament are somehow raised as something to be commended”.

“As a historian, when I was reading the story, I remembered the analogy with how the Finnish Defense Forces marched past the parliament and the government with Nazi Germany in Operation Barbarossa and the war of aggression against the Soviet Union in 1941,” Tuomioja writes.

“I am not writing like this because I would in any way compare the United States to Nazi Germany or believe that NATO is preparing an attack on Russia”, which it has neither the ability nor the desire to do.

Tuomioja served as foreign minister when Russia seized Crimea and started a war in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Helsinki The foreign and security policy influencers interviewed by Sanomat said, among other things, that Niinistö had a tight-lipped attitude towards military exercises with the United States and Finland’s NATO membership.

of HS in the interview Niinistö replied that, in his opinion, he acted carefully and with justified caution regarding the exercises, which many may have perceived as abrasiveness or criticality.

Tuomiojan according to us, we still don’t know if the fall of Kiev after Russia started a large-scale war of aggression would have led Finland to a really difficult situation, as estimated by the influential people interviewed by HS.

Tuomioja says that he does not see that he acted in security policy against Finland’s interests at any point, but on the contrary, like President Niinistö, taking care of them.

“So I don’t regret anything, especially since I did what I could in the spring of 2022 to ensure that Sweden would also reach the same decision regarding NATO membership in the same time frame as Finland, when it had become clear that Finland would apply for NATO in any case.”

Tuomioja was foreign minister in 2000–2007 and 2011–2015. He left his duties as a Member of Parliament this spring.