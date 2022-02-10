Security policy Denmark may allow US troops to be deployed

Nuclear weapons are not allowed on Danish soil.

Denmark may in the future allow U.S. troops to be deployed on its territory. Allowing troops to be deployed in Denmark would be part of a new bilateral defense agreement between the United States and Denmark, according to news agency AFP and the British newspaper Financial Times.

“The United States has approached Denmark and proposed bilateral defense cooperation,” the Danish prime minister said Mette Frederiksen told reporters on Thursday, according to AFP.

“The exact nature of the co-operation has not yet been defined, but it may include the deployment of US troops, equipment and munitions to the Danish Chamber.”

Negotiations According to the Prime Minister, the agreement has been in force for about a year and is not directly related to the current crisis between the West and Russia and the situation in Ukraine. However, the crisis highlights the need for greater cooperation, and freedom, peace and security cannot be taken for granted, Frederiksen said.

Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have already concluded similar agreements with the United States, and Frederiks and the Danish Minister of Defense Morten Bødskov said Thursday.

Denmark is one of the founding members of the Defense League NATO. Denmark has not allowed the presence of foreign troops on its ground since the 1950s, when it banned Soviet pressure from the United States to deploy troops on its ground. A separate agreement has been in force for the Danish Autonomous Community of Greenland, which has a US Thule air base in Greenland.

“NATO and the United States are the guarantors of our security. That is why we ally with the United States when Western values ​​such as democracy and freedom are threatened, ”Bødskov said, according to AFP.

Although the details of a possible agreement are not yet known, Denmark has no plans to allow a U.S. military base on its ground. Rather, it is about military exercises with U.S. forces and closer naval cooperation, Defense Secretary Bødskov said.

Nuclear weapons on Danish soil will not be allowed either, even if the United States specifically suggests so, Bødskov said.

Earlier this week, Denmark announced it was raising the readiness of its defense forces in response to “unacceptable military pressure on Russia” against Ukraine.