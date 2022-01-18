Tuesday, January 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Security policy Commander of the Finnish Defense Forces Kivinen and Commander of the US Armed Forces Milley talked over the phone

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Abroad|Security policy

The U.S. Armed Forces reported the call in a brief release.

Finland Commander of the Defense Forces Timo Kivinen has had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Armed Forces Commander Mark A. Milleyn with the U.S. Armed Forces on Monday bulletin.

Milley is officially chairman of the Council of Defense Branch Commanders.

The U.S. Armed Forces provided little coverage of the debate.

“The leaders discussed issues of common security interest as well as ways in which we can continue to develop cooperation,” the press release said.

The press release described the relationship between Finland and the United States as a “strong partnership”.

.
#Security #policy #Commander #Finnish #Defense #Forces #Kivinen #Commander #Armed #Forces #Milley #talked #phone

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

Moon Knight: trailer and release date of the Marvel series coming to Disney +

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.