The U.S. Armed Forces reported the call in a brief release.

Finland Commander of the Defense Forces Timo Kivinen has had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Armed Forces Commander Mark A. Milleyn with the U.S. Armed Forces on Monday bulletin.

Milley is officially chairman of the Council of Defense Branch Commanders.

The U.S. Armed Forces provided little coverage of the debate.

“The leaders discussed issues of common security interest as well as ways in which we can continue to develop cooperation,” the press release said.

The press release described the relationship between Finland and the United States as a “strong partnership”.