Security Policy | China begins military exercises near Taiwan

The exercises last three days.

Mainland China The Armed Forces has announced that it will begin three-day military exercises in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

The armed forces organize “combat readiness patrols” and other exercises in the strait and on the east, north and south sides of Taiwan. The announcement of the exercises was made a day after Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen returned from his visit to the United States.

Mainland China warned that Tsai’s visit would lead to a strong response, but Taiwanese officials did not expect such a strong reaction. Mainland China has held drills around Taiwan before, including in August, when the then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

According to a representative of the armed forces, this is a “serious warning” to Taiwan. Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense commented that the exercises threaten regional stability, peace and security. The island nation intends to respond to the exercises in a calm and rational manner, and does not want to accelerate or cause potential conflicts.