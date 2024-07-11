Security Policy | China and Belarus started “anti-terrorist exercises” on NATO’s eastern border – Poland criticized

Security policy|In a statement on Wednesday, the leaders of the NATO member states expressed their concern about the deepening relations between China and Russia.

China and Belarus will organize joint military exercises this week. The so-called anti-terrorist exercises are held on the soil of Belarus near the border of NATO country Poland.

Exercises between the two countries have been held before, but this is the first time since Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine in the spring of 2022.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Defense, the exercises began on Monday and will last until the middle of the month.

Polish the Ministry of Defense criticized the timing of the exercises, which coincides with the NATO summit in Washington.

According to Chinese diplomatic officials, the exercises are not aimed at any country.

However, analysts believe that China has not chosen the time and place of the exercises by chance.

“It’s much more about a political message than the exercise itself,” an expert at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington told AFP. Kelly Grieco.

According to Grieco, how close the exercises are held to the NATO border is also part of the message. China has trained in Belarus four times between 2011 and 2018, but not before this.

In April 2023 China held drills with Russia in the East China Sea near the Japanese islands on the eve of a trilateral summit between the US, Japan and South Korea.

Analyst at the Security Research Institute of the European Union by Alice Ekman according to which it was an indication that China was against holding the summit.

According to Ekman, China is getting closer to Russia and is becoming more and more hostile towards NATO.

NATO the leaders of the member states expressed on Wednesday making a statement taking care of the deepening relations between China and Russia. In addition, the leaders accused China of playing a key role in assisting Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

The statement says that China has become a decisive enabler in Russia’s war against Ukraine through its so-called unlimited partnership and China’s extensive support for Russia’s defense industry.

The statement calls for China to stop materially and politically supporting Russia’s military efforts.

China released its response to NATO shortly after the statement was released.

“NATO should stop talking about the so-called China threat and inciting confrontation and competition, and do more to promote world peace and stability,” says the spokesperson of China’s mission to the EU in a press release.