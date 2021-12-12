Security policy Can the threat of war in Ukraine push Finland to decide on NATO membership in the coming months?

Russia’s demands to halt NATO enlargement have accelerated discussions on Finland’s NATO line.

Russia has in recent weeks concentrated forces on the Ukrainian border and demanded assurances from NATO that it would not expand eastwards.

Russia’s actions have tightened the international situation and led Western countries to consider new sanctions against Russia.

Expert in international politics, CEO of the consulting firm Nordic West Office Risto E. J. Penttilä estimates on Thursday In Yle’s A-studiothat Finland must be prepared to decide on NATO membership in the coming months.

“Sanctions will not be enough, but NATO will not go to war. The military alliance must somehow show its strength and unity. Finland will be asked whether we are involved or not, ”Penttilä said in the broadcast.

HS asked experts whether Russia’s defiance and the tightened security policy situation could drive Finland to decide on its NATO position in the near future and how fighter deals would affect Finland’s NATO relationship.

Coalition Party expert in EU and foreign policy of the parliamentary group, worked as a researcher at the Institute of Foreign Policy Henri Vanhanen does not see that NATO is actively pushing Finland to become a member of the military alliance.

“NATO has not used to look for new members, but it is up to each state to decide whether or not to join NATO,” says Vanhanen.

“On behalf of NATO, Finland and Sweden are welcome to join, which means that there is hardly a need to fish for them separately.”

“ “Finland is selling top-class defense equipment, which is not even sold to all NATO allies.”

Technically, Finland would already be ready for NATO co-operation, Vanhanen says. The issue is therefore more political.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Helsinki in late October. On the right, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green).

Helsinki Director of the University Research Council Tuomas Forsberg notes that Finland’s climate of opinion is so well-established from NATO’s point of view that a bigger factor would be needed to change it.

“As such, it is not impossible that the crisis in Ukraine could become one. However, the question is not what Finland is doing, but what Finland and Sweden are doing together. ”

Instead of a relatively distant military conflict, a change in Sweden’s position could also hurt Finland to change its political direction.

In both Sweden and Finland, NATO positions have become slightly more positive. In Sweden, there have been more supporters of NATO membership than opponents. However, governments do not actively pursue membership.

The situations in the countries are quite similar, Forsberg says.

“The big difference between Finland and Sweden is that Sweden has been pushing down its own defense for twenty years because it was thought that the threat of war was not real.”

NATO, Finland and Sweden consult with each other on security issues in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe and are training together.

Finland and Sweden are already able to co-operate very well with NATO without the countries drifting out of their prestige dispute with Russia.

“I also do not think that NATO would want to put Finland and Sweden in a politically difficult situation by asking them to become members,” says Henri Vanhanen.

Russia has called for assurances that NATO will not expand eastwards, in particular to Ukraine and Georgia.

Demanding guarantees is Russian rhetoric, as there is hardly any credit in Russia for the promises of the West, Forsberg says.

Ukraine’s accession to NATO is by no means even topical, as the country does not meet the conditions for membership due to internal problems and the crisis on the border.

Russia’s demands are based on a NATO statement from 2008. At the end of it, it was stated that Ukraine and Georgia would one day still be members of NATO, even though they were not in a position to do so at the time.

“It was the president George W. Bushin a demonstration ending in line with the government’s policy, creating unnecessary tensions even 15 years later, ”says Forsberg.

On the other hand, it is clear that Western countries cannot agree to Russia’s demands to limit NATO enlargement. This would have a negative effect on Finland’s security, because then the country’s chances of applying for NATO membership would naturally be reduced, Henri Vanhanen says.

Fresh The decision to acquire new fighters from the United States will affect Finland’s NATO relations, Vanhanen says.

“Finland is selling top-class defense equipment, which is not even sold to all NATO allies. This shows confidence in Finland and is also noteworthy because we are not a member of NATO. ”

According to Vanhanen, fighter shops say that it is also in the interests of the United States to support Finland’s military performance.

Forsberg estimates that fighter deals will strengthen relations between Finland and the United States. However, he does not see much impact on the NATO relationship, even though the machines are NATO-compatible.

“However, it is a matter of bilateral trade. The United States sells and manufactures those machines, not NATO, ”says Forsberg.

Finland The defense relationship between the United States and the United States is now closer than ever in Finnish history, Vanhanen says.

Building a close relationship has not happened overnight, but the fighters have played a significant role in it, Vanhanen says. He believes the starting point for the collaboration is in the Hornet stores of the 1990s.

“During the Cold War, Finland and the United States could not co-operate openly and it was limited. The acquisition of the Hornets started building the relationship from scratch. ”

A significant turnaround took place in 2014, when, in addition to material cooperation, the countries began to practice together due to the change in the international security environment. The new fighters will continue to cooperate at least well into the 2070s.