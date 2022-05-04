Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Security policy British and Finnish defense ministers at a joint press conference in Niinisalo – Live broadcast

May 4, 2022
in World Europe
Policy|Security policy

A training exercise for 3,400 soldiers is currently underway in Niinisalo, in which troops from Finland, among others, are participating. HS will broadcast a live broadcast of the Satakunta People from the ministers’ press conference.

Britannian Minister of Defense Ben Wallace is visiting Finland on Wednesday. He gets acquainted with the Arrow 22 military exercise at Niinisalo Pohjankangas and meets with the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (middle).

Ministers will hold a press conference after about three o’clock. HS will show a live broadcast of the Satakunta People from the press conference.

In addition to Finland, troops from Great Britain, Latvia, the United States and Estonia will take part in the exercise.

According to the ground forces bulletin, the purpose of the exercise is, among other things, “to develop the operation of mechanized forces in the international environment and to improve the capacity to receive international aid and provide support to the host country”.

In addition, the aim is to develop the competence of the Land Forces and to create and maintain international compatibility.

The total strength of the training forces is about 3,400 people.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace (in front of an army green shirt) landed in Pori on Wednesday. Picture: Kari Mankonen / The People of Satakunta

