Security policy Boris Johnson: “If Sweden is attacked and asks us for help, we will give it.”

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson promises to support both the Finnish and Swedish defense forces if Finland or Sweden were to be attacked.

Johnson is currently in Sweden, where he has met with the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderssonin.

Andersson and Johnson signed a “declaration of political solidarity” at the prime minister’s summer residence in Harpsund, in which Britain promises Sweden military support, among other things.

“If Sweden comes under attack and asks us for help, we will give it,” Johnson said in a news conference with Andersson.

According to the declaration, Britain offers to increase the presence of, among other things, air and naval forces in the territories of the countries.

“We are unwavering and unequivocal in our support for both Sweden and Finland, and the signing of these declarations of security is a symbol of eternal reassurance among our peoples,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson met at the Prime Minister’s summer residence in Harpsund. Later on Wednesday, Johnson will continue to Finland, where he will meet with the president Sauli Niinistö.

HS said earlier, citing its own sources, that before the visit, a statement had been prepared together with Finland, in which Britain promised political support to Finland during the NATO ratification process.

Swedish Aftonbladet magazine Johnson said on Wednesday that in Sweden Johnson would be signing an agreement on deepening defense cooperation.

HS is told from two sources that this is not an agreement to be signed in Finland but a significant political declaration.

According to Aftonbladet, the agreement to be signed relates to a security-risky period between the submission of a possible application for NATO membership by Sweden and the acceptance of membership.

According to Aftonbladet, secret bilateral co-operation with another country has been discussed in the Swedish Parliament’s Defense and Foreign Affairs Committees in recent days.

Of the Republic according to the president’s office, Niinistö and Johnson will discuss the security situation in Ukraine and Europe. At the end of the discussions, President and Prime Minister Johnson will hold a joint press conference.

The last time President Niinistö and Prime Minister Johnson met was in conjunction with the JEF Summit in London in March. JEF refers to the words Joint Expeditionary Force. Ten countries participate in JEF defense cooperation.