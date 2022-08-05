Senate Minority Leader McConnell succeeded in persuading almost every senator in his party to vote in favor of ratifying Finland’s and Sweden’s applications.

of the United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell assured the President of the Republic To Sauli Niinistö ratifying Finland’s NATO application, which was still possible at the time, quickly. The news agency reports about it AP.

However, the quick ratification was not a foregone conclusion, as the Republicans are still divided over the former president Donald Trump’s after the reign. The US Senate is also notorious for its slowness. During his term, Trump managed to raise doubts about NATO within the party.

“What I was particularly concerned about at that moment was this sort of growing politics of isolationism within the party that President Trump was kind of giving voice to,” McConnell told the AP.

The senator had good reason for his worries, because just a few months earlier, half of the Republican senators, 25 representatives, had announced their opposition to the aid package for Ukraine. In the end, however, the $40 billion package was approved with 11 senators voting against it.

McConnell also managed to keep his promise, as he persuaded almost all of his party’s representatives in the Senate to vote for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership. Missouri’s senator was the only Republican to abstain Josh Hawley and ratification was finally approved by a vote of 95–1.

Long however, McConnell, who pushed for the military union, at least in this case, ran as a Democrat president Joe Biden to the side. McConnell persuaded his party’s senators by appealing to the fact that NATO is not only important militarily, but also commercially, and that it promotes the interests of the United States.

“The whole struggle regarding Ukraine has turned into a kind of microcosm, a microcosmic incident that reflects [republikaani]the party’s internal struggle regarding its future foreign policy line. As we can see, many people do not see this as an important issue for the United States,” said the former US ambassador to Finland and Turkey Eric Edelman According to AP.