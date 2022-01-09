Security policy An important week of superpower diplomacy is ahead for Finland as well – Finland has brought its position “pretty well” to the attention of the USA and NATO, says Haavisto

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) sees no reason to change his NATO position.

Russian the foreign policy pursued in recent months has not changed the foreign minister Pekka Haaviston (green) opinion on Finland’s NATO membership.

“I don’t see for myself that what has happened so far would give rise to any dramatic reassessment, but it’s important to have a debate,” he says.

In recent weeks, some prominent green politicians have announced that they have turned to NATO membership, or at least said they are seriously considering it.

The current position of the Greens is that “the Greens do not see NATO membership as a topical issue, but changes in the security policy situation must be constantly monitored”. Member of Parliament for Vice-President Iiris Suomela said in early January that the Greens will update their political agenda at the May party meeting and a lively debate on the NATO position is also expected.

Read more: Several Greens shed light on joining NATO: “Putin’s output has increased the need to discuss our position,” says Iiris Suomela

Next a kind of super-diplomacy super week kicks off on Monday.

The summit will be opened by a high-level bilateral meeting between Russia and the United States in Geneva. This will be followed later this week by a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council and an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Russia’s actions are behind the intense diplomatic activity.

Russia has concentrated a large number of troops on the Ukrainian border. In mid-December it presented Written demands on the United States and NATO, among other things, to prevent NATO enlargement. Acceptance of the demands has been interpreted to lead to a return to Cold War-era policy, which has been considered impossible in the West.

Haaviston According to him, the bilateral talks between the United States and Russia starting in Geneva will be the main forum for Russia next week’s meetings.

“[Presidentti Vladimir] Putin the United States, on the other hand, has assured its European partners that it will not enter into any commitments or agreements involving Europeans without consulting them. “

According to Haavisto, the United States has been in active discussions with its European partners before the meeting with Russia.

“If you think about Putin’s list, there are probably proposals that are being knocked out altogether, such as those against NATO, where Russia is trying to influence NATO’s decision-making,” he says.

“Then there will probably be proposals for confidence-building measures, arms control, disarmament and communications issues that may be where there is room for progress. This will certainly depend on the nature of the negotiations. “

Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding a promise from the United States and the military alliance NATO that NATO will no longer expand east.

Haavisto is skeptical about the possibility of a forthcoming NATO-Russia Council. The Council was established two decades ago as an expanding body for NATO-Russia cooperation.

Haavisto thinks that a one-day meeting of the Council, attended by a large Russian delegation and 30 NATO members, may not produce anything ready.

“It’s probably more interaction. Let’s see if it creates any process. NATO has also had to use the last few days to coordinate its own positions. ”

How well is Finland on the agenda for next week’s negotiations?

“I can’t go into details, but communication has been close at various levels, including the official level. We have been able to follow that thinking pretty well, ”Haavisto assures.

“Of course, the President of the Republic has had his own debates [Yhdysvaltojen presidentin] Joe Biden with. I believe that Finland’s positions and views are quite well known to both the United States and our NATO partners. ”

There is also something about the activity of the foreign policy leadership that only during Thursday and Friday the Office of the President of the Republic informed Sauli Niinistö discussed with the Prime Ministers of Norway and Sweden and the Secretary General of NATO.

Haavisto says that “the nature of Finland’s NATO option has certainly become clearer to international partners recently”. According to him, President Niinistö’s New Year’s address has helped.

“It became quite clear how important this room for maneuver Finland considers in its own foreign policy.”

Niinistö’s speech received exceptional international attention this year.

“The tense international situation also increased the news value of Finland’s position.”

Haavisto points out that Sweden and Finland, for example, describe the NATO option differently. In Sweden, the NATO option came into the wider debate as a concept only a year ago when the opposition the Swedish Democrats expressed their support the.

“Sweden maintains the opportunity to apply to NATO. We have a NATO option. The difference may not be so great, ”Haavisto reflects.

“This is interesting because in relation to NATO, we do the same type of exercise and are in the same position.”

In the west and the EU has emphasized that there is no return to former lobbying and that small countries must not be discussed. However, the great powers have always settled things over the small ones, which has raised doubts that this can happen even now.

According to Haavisto, however, there have been changes in US policy since Biden came to power: the United States has begun an active dialogue with the EU.

Haavisto says that Brussels seems to have returned to the map of US policy as an EU as a whole. This is evidenced by the fact that the United States and the EU, for example, are actively exchanging information on the preparation of sanctions in the event that the situation in Ukraine escalates into a larger-scale war.

“Of course we are in NATO as a partner, but the US dialogue with NATO’s European members has been very intense during Biden’s term. The exchange of ideas has been more intense than it has been in a long time. ”

However, there are nasty examples in history of how one has walked over the little ones.

“History always haunts when you think about these situations, but in my view, there is now a lot of common security interest. It must be remembered that the culmination of all this is Ukraine’s long-standing conflict and its inability to resolve it, ”says Haavisto.

According to him, the conflict in Ukraine is a stone in the shoes of both the West and Russia, and that many talks next week will address why no progress has been made in implementing the Minsk agreements.

“Without knowing the content of the US and NATO counter-submissions, I could imagine that the pressure on Russia to implement its own commitments regarding the Minsk agreements will also be quite significant.”

International the situation was further tightened this week in Kazakhstan after the turn of the year flared demonstrations. Russia has sent its own troops to support the Kazakh regime little known On behalf of the Collective Security Agreement Organization.

Military vehicles were on the streets of Almaty on Friday. The political situation in the country is still unclear.

Haavisto says that the unrest in Kazakhstan came as a surprise to everyone.

“President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev has talked about terrorism and foreign aid from armed forces, but at least it is unclear to the Western community and the EU where such external aid could have come from and what it is about, ”he says.

“First and foremost, it looks like unrest stemming from energy prices and other dissatisfaction. The protests may have involved different types of criminal behavior and looting. ”

Haavisto thinks the government’s retaliation of the Internet in response could add to the unrest, as it has also closed store payment terminals and ATMs.

15 Finns have made a travel application to Kazakhstan, all of whom have been contacted. At least there is no immediate emergency or need for evacuation yet.