Security policy After the corona break, President Niinistö will once again host the Gold Coast talks in June

President Niinistö will host the traditional debates in June.

President Sauli Niinistö The Gold Coast talks, hosted by the Gold Coast, will return this summer from a corona break. The title of the discussion event is “Responsible, strong and stable Pohjola”, the invitation states.

Niinistö gave a speech titled the same words last week in Swedish In the Swedish Parliament. He opened the way in which the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO would form a strong top five in northern Europe.

“Responsible, strong and stable. These words describe our Nordic model, ”he said.

Gold Beach Conversations will begin on Sunday 12 June with speeches by Niinistö and the main guest on Sunday evening, as well as a discussion on Finland’s membership in the Defense League NATO.

Discussions will resume on Monday, June 13, with two public debates. The theme of the morning’s discussion is the Nordic model and co-operation. Kultaranta discussions end with a discussion on Finland’s changing security policy.

About a hundred speakers from various walks of life have been invited to the Gold Coast.

Conversations has not been to Kultaranta in Naantali for two years due to the corona. In the second year, discussions took place at Yle’s premises in Pasila at safety intervals. Discussions focused on the post-coronary pandemic.

There were no discussions at all last year.

Kultaranta discussions have been held since 2013. Discussions have focused on Finland’s foreign and security policy, the state of democracy, Russia’s development and cyber and information security. The pros and cons of NATO membership have also been strongly discussed.

For example, in 2016, Niinistö’s contacts with Russia came to the fore in the Kultaranta discussions. Niinistö had called the president Vladimir Putin To Finland. Swedish comments had estimated that Putin was unlikely to be received by the Swedish prime minister. Niinistö reminded of the 1,300-kilometer difference between Finland and Sweden, ie the Finnish-Russian border.