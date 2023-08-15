Security Police | Venäläismedia reports that Supo has recruited Russian informants – Supo: Information influence

An FSB agent interviewed on a Russian news channel claimed that Supo had hired Russian-speaking employees of barbershops, hairdressers, shops and travel agencies for recruitment drives.

Russian news channel Rossija reported on Monday in its broadcast that the Finnish Security Police had recruited Russian informants living in Finland. According to the news broadcast, the recruitment would have been done especially after Finland’s NATO membership.

Supo commented to HS by e-mail that the claims are part of Russia’s information influence, the target audience of which is above all the Russian domestic audience.

It was stated in the e-mail that similar smear programs about Western intelligence services have been presented in Russia in the past.

Russian according to the news broadcast, Supo would have recruited several Russian or Russian-Finnish dual citizens to collect information on Russian diplomats and Russian businessmen.

In the broadcast, an unidentified FSB agent was interviewed, who said that Supo has hired Russian-speaking employees of barbershops, hairdressers, shops and travel agencies for recruitment drives.

When the staff of the service companies allegedly agreed to cooperate with the Protection Police, the staff is said to have started collecting information about the Russian diplomats who visit their clients, and thus the process of recruiting diplomats has been easier to start, says the person who first reported the matter Evening News.

According to the FSB agent interviewed on Rossija’s news broadcast, the work would have been done for the benefit of counter-espionage in both Finland and Finland’s allied countries.

In broadcast a former employee of the Russian Commercial Mission was introduced Andrei Titov, who, according to the story, is in the Lefortovo remand prison in Moscow on suspicion of treason. Titov has worked as a diplomat since 1992 and is suspected of being a long-term double agent.

Next, the former development director of the Helsinki shipyard will be introduced Valery Timofeevwho is also suspected of treason. Kauppalehti reports since his arrest a year ago. According to information from Kauppalehti, Timofeyev retired from the shipyard at the beginning of 2021, after which he had been working part-time as sales support.

The newscast also introduces three alleged Supo employees who, according to the broadcast, acted as recruiters.