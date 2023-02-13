Security Police | Supo’s report: The director general of the Immigration Office failed to inform the protection police about Timchenko’s citizenship application

According to the report published by the Protection Police on Monday, Supo was in contact with Matti Saarelainen, the Director General of the Immigration Office at the time, on a couple of occasions. Supo also wanted to talk to Timchenko, but didn’t get the chance.

Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo) published its report on its employees who retired in 2022 on Monday Matti from Saarelainen63. The report is partially encrypted, i.e. its lines have been blacked out.

Supo’s report confirmed Helsingin Sanomat’s previously told informationaccording to which Saarelainen, who worked as the director general of the Immigration Office, was not told by an oligarch Gennady Timchenko of the citizenship application to the protection police, despite the pressing request.

An explanation according to Supo had been in contact with the then director general of the Foreigners’ Office Saarelainen a couple of times in advance: Supo would have “absolutely” wanted to make a statement about Timchenko’s citizenship application.

However, according to the person interviewed in Supo’s report, Saarelainen had promised to submit Timchenko’s citizenship application to Supo as soon as it came.

That didn’t happen.

The narrator’s identity is hidden from the public version of the report, but he is most likely a current or former employee of the protection police who knows about the matter.

I suppose In the report published on Monday, a “narrator” was also told, according to which Timchenko’s obtaining citizenship was an exceptional process anyway.

According to the narrator, according to the regulations, the police, or in practice the Espoo police, should have interviewed Timchenko before granting citizenship, but this was not done.

“So Timchenko was an exception. According to the narrator’s understanding, he did not meet the requirements for Finnish citizenship in terms of language skills and also did not belong to the statutory exception category,” Supo’s report reads.

I suppose according to what was recorded in the report, Saarelainen had justified his procedure, i.e. his failure to report at that time, by “urgency”.

At the beginning of last May, Saarelai was talked about in Supo in the so-called first person discussion. In it, Saarelainen said that he has never been in contact with Timchenko and did not know anything about him at the time of his naturalization.

Ministry of the Interior In January, the national security unit asked for Supo and its chief Antti Pelttaria to answer several questions about Saarelainen and what kind of reports have been made about him in Supo 1999–2023. The ministry justified the request for clarification by saying that “there is a social discussion in the public” about Supo’s activities in relation to Saarelainen.

Several the media, especially Iltalehti, have investigated Saarelainen’s part Vladimir Putin for the processing of the citizenship application of Gennadi Timchenko, a related person, in 1999.

At that time, Saarelainen had been working at Supo for almost twenty years and had moved to the position of director general of the foreigner’s office, which decides on citizenship matters.

Iltalehti told in the spring of 2022, that Saarelainen would have contributed to the processing of Timchenko’s citizenship. According to information from Iltalehti, a businessman Kai Paananen asked his friend, Matti Saarelais, then Director General of the Foreigners’ Office, to hurry up Gennadi Timchenko’s citizenship decision.

Helsinki According to the information, Supo had previously asked Saarelais to notify Timchenko of a possible citizenship application. In this way, Supo would have been able to make a statement to the Foreigners’ Office about Timchenko, who was known to be a close friend of Putin.

Saarelainen failed to notify Timchenko’s citizenship application to Supo.

I suppose chief Antti Pelttari already told in mid-January to STT that the actions of former employee Matti Saarelainen have not caused a danger to national security.

“His activities have been thoroughly investigated by us, but this has not given rise to civil service law or other measures here,” Pelttari said.

Pelttar’s interview apparently did not convince the Ministry of the Interior, whose clarification request sent to Supo is dated four days after the interview, January 19.

Islander during his career, in addition to the Immigration Office, he worked at the head of the European Center of Competence for Combating Hybrid Threats (HybridCoE), but returned to Supo with the fewest votes of both.

STT said in January that in 2019 Saarelainen was dismissed from the position of HybridCoE director due to his inappropriate behavior towards the staff. Former Minister of the Interior Kari Rajamäki (sd) has, on the other hand, publicly stated that Saarelainen had to leave the position of director of the Finnish Immigration Service in 2004 due to a lack of trust.

Helsingin Sanomat has asked Saarelainen for an interview several times, but he has replied by email just a few questions. Iltalehti got In an interview with Saarilainen last March, according to which the process related to Timchenko’s citizenship had been “quite normal”.

