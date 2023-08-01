Security Police | Supon Pelttari for MTV: Tiitisen’s list is not going to be published

Justice Minister Leena Meri commented earlier to IS that ministers cannot order the publication of Tiitisen’s list.

1.8. 15:32 | Updated 1.8. 19:36

Protection police of the chief Antti Pelttarin according to supo is not going to publish the so-called Tiitisen list.

“From the point of view of the protection police, the list must still be kept secret, and the secrecy is based on the law,” commented Pelttari for MTV.

According to Pelttar, publishing the list would weaken Finland’s reliability in the eyes of international intelligence partners.

“Such a loss of trust directly weakens Finland’s security if international intelligence cooperation does not have full confidence in the activities of the Finnish Security Police.”

Tiitisen’s list will become public in 2050 based on the encryption decision.

Minister of Justice Leena Meri (ps) stated earlier on Tuesday that the decision-making power on the publication of Tiitisen’s list belongs to supo.

“Publicity legislation belongs to the Ministry of Justice, but the authorities interpret the law. As ministers, we cannot dictate how regulations should be interpreted by the authorities, let alone in the courts,” said Meri Ilta-Sanom.

“This cannot be solved by changing the legislation. The idea that a single document would be made public by law? It would be extraordinary to set out to enact a regulation or law that a certain document should be published.”

Justice Minister Leena Meri (ps) tells IS that she personally thinks that the so-called Tiitisen list could be published.

Personally Meri told IS that she was of the opinion that the list could be published.

“If the list were published, the rumors would stop. We would know who is on the list”, Meri stated.

According to Meri, the publication of the list would hardly endanger the state’s security. According to him, publication would also give the persons on the list the opportunity to defend themselves against possible accusations.

“The activity could have been very harmless. Things become bigger when they are encrypted,” he says.

Pelttari was also on the same lines in an interview with MTV.

“For some reason, this list has gained an almost mythical reputation in the public eye. In reality, it does not differ in any way from the tips handled by the protection police on a daily basis”, Pelttari stated to MTV.

Basic Finns chairman and finance minister Riikka Purra (ps) over the weekend expressed the hope that the media would create pressure to make the so-called Tiitisen list public.

Purra did not want to comment on his statement to HS on Monday.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen commented on Tuesday morning for MTV, that the publication of Tiitisen’s list is something that needs to be studied and considered. The Protection Police operates under the Ministry of the Interior.

I suppose of the former chief Seppo Tiitisen the named list contains information about Finnish persons who have been in contact with the East German security service Stasi – knowingly or unknowingly.

According to Tiitisen, it is mostly a tip list, which does not contain politicians of the national level. Supo has justified hiding the list by endangering both people’s privacy and international relations.

In 2010, the Supreme Administrative Court confirmed supo’s encryption with its decision, which was given by the journalist Susanna Reinboth to appeal. The Administrative Court of Eastern Finland also made a similar decision in February 2022 to a complaint made by another party.

Helsingin Sanomat received the recent negative decision in its request for information on July 21, 2023.