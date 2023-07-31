Security Police | Purra hopes to make “Tiitinen’s list” public, Tiitinen gives a little more information about the people on the list

According to the former head of Supo, Seppo Tiitisen, the list included, among other things, researchers. Another former employee of Supo remembers that there were also a few members of parliament at the time.

Basic Finns Chairman, Minister of Finance Riikka Purra at the weekend expressed the hope that the media would create pressure to make the so-called Tiitisen list public.

The minister thus joined a large group of influencers who have demanded that the list be made public. Purra commented on Twitter about the parliament member of the coalition Atte Kalevan statement that the list must be made public immediately.

“So. In Finland, a list of people suspected of being henchmen of the communist country’s security service has been kept secret for 70 years. But ugly private messages from ministers from 7 years ago are published in the media, because it is in the public interest and the people’s right to know”, Purra stated referring to the HS to the news Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman (ps) about old racist posts.

Purra informed HS on Monday that he has no need to comment on his statement to HS regarding Tiitisen’s list.

The list the content and meaning have been debated for decades.

Finland received a list from the West German intelligence service Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) in 1990. The list contains information about Finnish persons who have been in contact with the East German security service Stasi – knowingly or unknowingly.

In 2010, the Supreme Administrative Court confirmed supo’s encryption with its decision, which was given by the journalist Susanna Reinboth to appeal. The Administrative Court of Eastern Finland also made a similar decision in February 2022 on the appeal of another party.

Helsingin Sanomat received the recent negative decision in its request for information on July 21, 2023.

The secrecy period for Supo’s documents is 60 years, not 70 years. Tiitisen’s list will therefore become public in 2050. Supo has not given a list also for researcher use.

In the new in a negative decision, the encryption is justified by endangering both people’s privacy and international relations.

According to Supo, the document contains names of persons and other identification information.

The nature of the document is a list of names, and it does not show whether the persons mentioned in the list were aware of the true background of the representative of a foreign statethe decision states.

Supo also considers that it is not possible to draw conclusions about the “quality or reprehensibility” of people’s interaction with the content, but if the information were published, it would be apt to violate their privacy.

According to Supo, the central principle of the international intelligence community is that, in principle, the information obtained may not be handed over to a third party without the express consent of the giver.

It is not clear from the decision how supo has possibly ascertained, for example, the view of his German colleagues on whether the publication of the Tiitisen list, which was handed over more than 30 years ago and in a different world situation, would affect the desire to share information with Finland in the future.

Encryption decision signed by the supo department head Teemu Lehti is on vacation, so he could not be reached for an interview.

The Protection Police is an agency directly under the Ministry of the Interior. Basic Finns serve as interior minister Mari Rantanen.

HS asked Rantase for an interview to ask what he thinks about Tiitisen’s list and the disclosure requirements that have come up.

The minister’s secretary announced that the interview might be possible later, when Rantanen has had time to familiarize himself with the matter.

I have tetitis the list is one intelligence material among others, but it has received a lot of attention due to encryption.

It has been suspected that the list would include Finnish politicians who held or later rose to prominent positions. According to information previously reported by HS, the list contains a mixed group of Finns in whom Stasi employees in Finland were interested.

Worked as the head of Supo 1978–1990 Seppo Tiitinen told HS on Monday that he received the list from BND’s station chief in Finland in 1990.

“He brought it to me at a meeting. I assumed it was a list based on their own sources of information. It contained the Bundesnachrichtendienst’s understanding of Stasi’s Finnish connections.”

Tiitinen met regularly with spy chiefs from Western countries.

“It was my job to keep in touch with these spies. It wasn’t knitting socks, but exchanging information between friendly services.”

I have tetitis according to the paper, there were “just under twenty names”. In his memoirs in 2018 Tiitinen said that there were 18 names.

“The claim was that GDR intelligence had had contact with these persons. As far as I understand, there had been active activity on both sides. The persons had been involved with the Stasi at some point,” says Tiitinen.

According to him, “The quality of the relationship with the Stasi was very vague.” It was mainly a “tip list”.

Tiitinen says that he still doesn’t remember the names on the list, which were mostly unknown to him. However, it was about “native Finnish names”.

Titian has previously said in his memoirs that the list did not include “fairly certain” at least Sdp’s Kalevi Sorsan or Tarja Halonen like politicians at the national level. Some of the names on the list were also misspelled.

As a new thing, Tiitinen says that according to his memory there were researchers on the list.

“More than politicians, there were people involved in social issues, including a group of researchers.”

One of the sources interviewed by HS who worked in supo’s counter-espionage remembers that there were a few members of parliament at the time on the list.

“There must have been two to three members of parliament at the time. But there were no top politicians like ministers on the list. A very mixed crowd, probably a few civil servants as well,” says the source.

List was in any case so significant that Tiitinen brought up the list in the meeting with the president Mauno Koiviston with in July 1990.

“I wanted to know the president’s position, whether the list includes foreign policy aspects that I should take into account. Personally, I was of the opinion that supo did not have the resources to start historical investigations into the connections of some Finns with the Stasi.”

He suggested to Koivisto that no preliminary investigation be started on the names on the list.

“The president agreed with this notion.”

The now deceased Koivisto said in 2007, in an interview with HS, that he supports the publication of the list.

for HS the counterintelligence source who spoke says that according to supo’s understanding, the persons on the list were not guilty of crimes.

According to the source, there were tens, if not hundreds, of tip lists related to different countries at that time.

Seppo Tiitinen closed the so-called Tiitinen list in this safe in 1990. The picture is from 1985.

Tiitinen points out that other supo chiefs after him have not seen the need for criminal investigations based on the list. After Tiitisen, there have been four other managers at Supo.

In 1990, the list was used by the various departments of Supo. For example, the counterintelligence department used it for its intelligence operations.