Security Police | Minister: It is not the job of politicians to publish the list of tetitises – according to the MP, the supo publishes “or cries and publishes” the list

According to Interior Minister Mari Rantanen, Tiitisen’s list is not among the most important political issues for basic Finns.

Already a couple Tiitisen’s list, which has been in the public eye for a decade and even gained a mystical reputation, arouses discussion among politicians and other influential people.

Today, Wednesday, a member of parliament from the coalition Hi Sammallahti comment on it loudly in the social media X service, i.e. the former Twitter.

Sammallahti scolded the head of the conservation police Antti Pelttarin statementaccording to which supo will not publish Tiitisen’s list.

“Supo will publish Tiitisen’s list if the politicians so decide. Or he cries and publishes,” Sammalahti writes in his update.

According to him, the bourgeois government should take “power back from the tyranny of civil servants”.

HS could not reach Sammallahti in the afternoon to comment on his statement.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) told HS in the afternoon that he, as a minister, cannot influence the publicity of the so-called Tiitisen list. In Finland, the authorities decide on the publication of documents on the basis of the Publicity Act.

“This list is interesting and we obviously have some laundry to wash,” says Rantanen.

However, the minister reminds that the protection police’s encryption decision has been discussed twice in the Supreme Administrative Court (2003 and 2010) and in the Administrative Court of Eastern Finland in 2022. In all courts, the supo grounds for encryption have been accepted.

“Political decisions cannot make the list public. That is not the task of political decision-makers.”

So the encryption decision is correct?

“As a minister and ministerial responsibility, there is no other interpretation than this.”

Basic Finns Chairman, Minister of Finance Riikka Purra presented Tiitisen’s wish regarding the publicity of the list after the minister had been discussed in public by Wille Rydman (ps) old racist posts.

Many other politicians have also said that they think the list should be published.

Finland received a list from the West German intelligence service Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) in 1990. The list contains information about Finnish persons who have been in contact with the East German security service Stasi – knowingly or unknowingly. It is also possible that the Stasi has been interested in them without contacting them.

Supo has repeatedly argued that if the list were to be published, it would jeopardize the agency’s cooperation with international partners.

Rantanen says that he has not discussed with supo how the agency has possibly clarified the position of international partners, for example the BND, on making Tiitisen’s list public. The Minister of the Interior urges to ask Supo about the matter.

However, do you personally think that it would be good to make the list public?

“It’s probably wiser that I don’t answer anything when it’s interpreted as the minister’s speech.”

How important is the publication of Tiitisen’s list to basic Finns?

“Our most critically important questions don’t seem to be on Tiitisen’s list.”

Decisions related to Tiitisen’s list were distributed to the media on May 12, 2010, from the registry of the Supreme Administrative Court.

I suppose assistant manager Jonna Turunen says that Supo has gone through the related documents. He refers to the statement that supo gave about Tiitinen’s list to KHO in 2010.

“The party that handed over the document had confirmed that the exchange of information is still confidential.”

The legal proceedings at that time involved Nelonen’s editor Susanna Reinboth to the information request.

Reinboth, who currently works at Helsingin Sanomat, says that at the KHO’s 2010 oral hearing, it became clear that supo had not inquired specifically about Tiitisen’s list, but about the exchange of information in general.

According to Turunen, it is primarily a matter of the principle of international intelligence cooperation that the exchange of information between supo and other intelligence services is confidential.

“It’s not just about the relationship with the intelligence service that handed over the document.”

Turunen does not want to take a more detailed position on the discussion that is currently taking place about Tiitisen’s list.

“Of course, we understand that the matter arouses interest. However, Supo receives various unconfirmed tip information constantly.”

Have you seen Tiitisen’s list yourself?

“It is not essential. I have access to the documents I need for my work,” says Turunen.