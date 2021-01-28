Security Police Antti Pelttari, who has been leading Supo for ten years, continues – his own organization found his manager’s backgrounds clean

Pelttari has led the security police for ten years. The new chief will have to take a position on whether Supo will completely break away from the police organization into a pure intelligence service.

Government on Thursday appointed a new chief of the Security Police (Supo) Antti Pelttarin, 55. Pelttari, Master of Laws, will continue as Supo’s manager started in March 2011 after the season.

Although Pelttari has worked as Supo’s manager for almost ten years, he underwent an extensive safety investigation. The security report made by the security police about their own chief turned out to be clean.

An extensive safety report normally takes six weeks to complete, but the Interior Ministry expected it to be completed sooner than usual and was completed in January.

On the sheet metal is facing big decisions for Supo may become completely detached from the police in the next few years and become a full-blooded intelligence service. The former security police will very likely become a civilian intelligence service, Finland’s own mini-CIA.

Supo’s dual role and exceptionally large powers has paid attention including the Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti. The Chancellor of Justice considers the situation to be special that in Western society the same organization – in Finland Supo – can use the secret means of obtaining information provided by both the Intelligence Acts and the Police Acts.

Supon the next chief was a strong candidate for ambassador at the end of the year Päivi Kairamo, which Helsingin Sanomat and Iltalehti reportedly enjoyed support for the task. Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalon However, he was not selected for the comprehensive security review by a selection team led by (Green).

An extensive safety assessment will be conducted for one of a total of five candidates interviewed. In practice, it meant a proposal for the next Chief of Security Police.

To be the head of Supo originally applied eleven people, thus five were selected for interview. Among the applicants was also Supon Pelttari.

In theory an extensive security review may reveal issues that turn the head of the selection team and one of the other five interviewees will be subjected to an extensive background check. In practice, however, it is very unlikely that the backgrounds of those who entered the race would not be clean enough to become the head of Supo, who will be transformed into an intelligence service.

In an extensive survey, Supo investigates, in addition to his own and other police records, information related to the person’s business activities and family and kinship relations. Information on assets, liabilities and other financial interests is also the subject of the study.

An extensive security report also includes, among other things, the determination of one’s foreign ties. In addition, a basic safety check is carried out on the person’s relatives.

Supon in addition to Pelttar, two other veterans experienced in police leadership positions applied for the post. They are the Deputy Chief of the Central Criminal Police Tero Kurenmaa and the head of the National Security Unit of the Ministry of the Interior Petri Knape, who is on leave from the position of Deputy Chief of Supo.

Initially, the candidates also included the Administrative Director of Parliament Pertti Rauhio mixed Mari Juritsch, who works for Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, where he is responsible for assessing the border vulnerabilities of EU Member States.