07/11/2023 – 21:30

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, stated that the new security plan for the Amazon intends to create 34 new river and land bases with the constant presence of federal and state police forces. The idea is to use resources from the Amazon Fund to pay for the construction of these checkpoints.

“We are proposing 34 new bases, river or land, depending on the reality of each state. At each base, the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police, the National Force and the state police will operate. And, when applicable, from the Armed Forces, especially along the border”, said the minister in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazil, on the night of this Tuesday (11). The plan’s guidelines were drawn up with the participation of the governments of all states in the Amazon.

Last week, Dino met, in Brasilia, with ambassadors and other representatives of 23 European Union countries to present the program, called the Amazon Plan: Security and Sovereignty, in addition to actions carried out by the Federal Police in the first half of the year, especially those in cooperation with the European Union Agency for Police Cooperation (Europol).

“What is happening in the Brazilian Amazon is of national and global interest”, observed Dino, when commenting on the meeting with foreign representatives. The expansion of the presence of security forces in the Amazon biome, according to him, will also improve public security in the rest of the country, since the region has been used as a platform for organized crime in crimes such as international drug trafficking, illegal mining, illegal logging, predatory fishing, among others.

Security plan pointswhich had already been announced by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva himself, include the expansion and modernization of the naval means that patrol the rivers of the Amazon, the modernization of the network of Captaincies, police stations and agencies of the maritime authority, support for the border platoons, increased operations in the Amazon, acquisition and modernization of aerospace systems and logistical equipment for the Armed Forces.

The plan also provides for equipping and modernizing the means and infrastructure of public security agencies operating in the Legal Amazon, the implementation of the International Police Cooperation Center, headquartered in Manaus, for the protection of the Amazon, and integrated command and control centers, with an emphasis on integrated intelligence.
























