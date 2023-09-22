Yesterday I went to Cathedral let’s see when it gave mass the newly appointed bishop of our diocese, but I was not very informed, it will be later. While waiting to cross Obregón, I looked up, and looking for the autumn I noticed the bulleted marble of the building on the corner of Ángel Flores, the result of successive attacks on the public security cameras. That got me thinking about how valuable information about violence and in a parallel fact: the fact that an anonymized version of the official report with more than 50 thousand facts was recently made publicly accessible violent attributed to organized crime and its fight between 2017 and 2020, fully available for consultation. This large table of information has been made public by the civil organizations Data Cívica and Intersecta with the aim of “contributing to the transparency and demand for accountability of the authorities”, as well as for citizens to know more. They called it the Hidden Base because the authorities have denied that it exists and it is made up of information found in archives of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) after its computer system was compromised by the Guacamayas Hacker Group in 2022. Because the Hidden Base in the state in which it was found contained personal data of victims, it was decided to build an anonymized, more ethical version. And it is that anonymized database that is published on the internet microsite hiddenconcopia.org

Thus, the information that would make the victim identifiable was removed, but without losing the meaning of the narrative; Data from the day of the event was kept, but more specific information was omitted, the municipality where things happen is specified, but the most exact references, such as neighborhoods and streets, are removed, aliases, particular addresses, license plates, relationships or names were eliminated. of criminal groups and age. Even so, if data and variables that were considered of potential public interest are included, as long as the fact that personal data is not given is always respected.

The base can be downloaded for Excel, and by moving to the Excel filters you can find what you are looking for, since those are what these differentiating filters are for. The first thing I did was filter the events that had happened in my beloved Culiacán, and there you can see the description of event by event and you can continue filtering by which government corporation participated, if any; weapons and their type, if any, if there were deaths, year and so on. In order to understand this Hidden base of the main security institutions of the country, a glossary of terms was also made, in order to, for example, mark the difference between aggression and confrontation, or understand that at deathly victims They are counted as ‘deceased criminals‘, without necessarily having a background check or investigation, which reinforces the idea that “whoever dies is because they were doing something bad.””.

This database and its availability is valuable since, as activists and academics have explained, in times of progressive militarization of public security and of greater power army It is important to shed light on what we are informed and what terminology is used for it, how what happened is narrated and told, so that we can understand more about the state of things. It is another way of seeing what happened, what cannot be recorded by the shot cameras on ratcheted marble, and overall, see public policies for a more livable future in this today that becomes tomorrow.

