The Sharjah Police General Command stressed the need to prevent home gatherings and family visits during the month of Ramadan, calling for the use of social media and digital platforms to communicate with relatives, stressing the importance of following instructions, procedures and preventive measures aimed at preserving public health.

She added that, in cooperation with the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, it launched an initiative to limit family gatherings during the month of Ramadan, through awareness messages directed at citizens calling on them to avoid gatherings and setting up councils, with the aim of preserving the health of community members and preventing the spread of the Corona virus.

She pointed out that security patrols will be intensified and published during the evening period, to monitor abuses in housing, regions and suburbs, and to spread awareness in several languages, and in an innovative way known as the dangers of the Corona virus, noting that it will work to spread awareness in mosques, gathering areas and industrial areas, which are abundant in them. The category of workers, in addition to employing innovation to address the pandemic throughout the month of Ramadan.

The police stated that police patrols will monitor and monitor random gatherings and councils in residential areas, and make them aware of the importance of adhering to precautionary measures to reduce the Corona virus and maintain their safety, indicating that they will apply the regulations and laws and violate any person who is not committed to the procedures recommended by the committees and competent authorities in the state regarding Limiting the spread of the Corona virus.

She indicated that it has developed a security plan to ensure that legal procedures are followed in residential areas, by spreading awareness through social media and text messages, and publishing patrols around the clock, noting that it will spare no effort in maintaining order and spreading safety in the emirate.

She indicated that there are negative phenomena and individual actions of some groups, such as fireworks that children use as a form of entertainment during the month of Ramadan, explaining that police patrols will address this phenomenon and behaviors that affect community members through the security presence and monitoring of the shops that sell them, through inspection campaigns. Sudden and orderly, and violating it according to the procedures and laws followed.

