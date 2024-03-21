He Mayor Gerardo Vargas and the city ​​council secretary, Dalvingh Iturrioschaired a work meeting in which they refined the details and confirmed the strategy of the operational of security that is now ready to supervise and protect the vacationers starting next week.

He police deployment will cover the entire municipality and for now the needs of budget, fuel and units that will participate and access to beaches and recreational centers are being met, says the traffic director, Alfredo Gutiérrez Rivera.

Recommends motorists not to drive while intoxicated and to respect all traffic signs. The breathalyzer will operate in all holiday centers and there will be no considerations against those who break the law, he warns.

Potpourri. By declaring that no one put pressure, not even from the organized crime nor from other political parties, to Manuel Pineda to renounce the candidacy for mayor of El Rosario for the opposition alliance, but he simply did it out of mutual interest, to dedicate himself to his profession and business activities and that from the beginning he showed himself He was reluctant to enter politics but was convinced through several talks.

Also the president of Sinaloa State Electoral Institute, Arturo Fajardo, took the opportunity to clarify that José Alfrendin López was not unluckily removed from the candidacy for mayor of Mocorito either. He also resigned because he wanted to and not because he was pressured.

WAR. There is a declared war between the government of the Fourth Transformation and the television and banking businessman, Ricardo Salinas, who came out to accuse the SAT that they have tried to extort him by charging him more than he should and to call on the electorate not to vote for the Morena candidates. in the current electoral contest and to promote the presidential candidate Xochitl Gálvez.

This forced President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to disclose the total amount of debts that the owner of TV Azteca has that has been accumulating since 2008, with PAN and PRI governments and which currently amounts to 67 billion pesos. .

AMLO also says that he will expose the corrupt federal judges and even the ministers of the Supreme Court, among them Luis María Aguilar, who protect the businessman so that he can evade paying taxes.

AGRICULTURE. At least in the photo everyone is smiling and happy, Governor Rubén Rocha and the Secretary of Administration and Finance, Enrique Díaz Vega, yesterday led the group of Sinaloa farmers who traveled to Mexico City and met with the Secretary of Agriculture, Victor Manuel Villalobos and directors of Segalmex to discuss the issue of the support that will be provided for the commercialization of crops of: beans, chickpeas, wheat and safflower.

The governor clarified that the volumes of corn purchased during the last harvest are still kept in warehouses and that he will seek to market them to make room for the new crops.

