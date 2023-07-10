To guarantee the safety of sellers and buyers of school supplies prior to the start of the new 2023-2024 school year, the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City will implement the operational “Pilgrimage for the Sale of School Supplies 2023” in the Historic Center, specifically in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

The deployment of this operation will have the participation of 138 SSC officers, who will be supported by nine patrols. In addition, a motorcycle ambulance from the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squad (ERUM) and a helicopter from the Executive Directorate of Air Services, Cóndores, will carry out preventive overflights in the area.

The security device will be carried out from 06:00 a.m. on Monday, July 10 and will run until September 10. During this period, the uniformed They will visit the streets with the greatest influx of buyers, such as the Republic of Uruguay, the Republic of Salvador, Mesones and Regina, among others.

The main objective of this operation is to inhibit the commission of crimes and maintain public order. To this end, the SSC issues a series of recommendations to the public, including the use of reliable electronic mechanisms to make purchase payments, caution when using electronic cards to avoid fraud, and not carrying large amounts of money. Cash in public places.

Likewise, the Traffic Control Subsecretariat calls on motorists to avoid double parking, follow the instructions of the uniformed officers, respect vehicular and pedestrian access to shopping centers and keep emergency exits clear.

Uniforms and School Supplies

On Friday, the first modification to the 2023 “Uniformes and School Supplies” Operating Rules was published in the Official Gazette of Mexico City. These modifications contemplate new amounts of the program, which will benefit 1.2 million basic level students and Centers Multiple Attention (CAM).

An increase of 100 pesos has been registered for each beneficiary, which represents a general increase of 35% compared to the support granted in 2019. For this year, an investment of 1,275,729,940 pesos will be made.

The amounts of the program vary according to the school grade of the students. LThe students of 1st and 2nd grade of the preschool level, CENDIS and preschool CAM will receive 970 pesoswhile the Students from 3rd grade of preschool, from 1st to 5th grade of primary school and CAM primary school will receive support of 1,100 pesos.

For their part, the Students in 6th grade, 1st and 2nd grade, and CAM high school will receive 1,180 pesosand the students high school for adults and labor CAM up to the age of 22 will receive 1,150 pesos.

It is important to mention that students new to basic education will receive support according to the school grade they enroll in for the 2023-2024 school year. In turn, students who are currently in the 3rd year of secondary school are excluded, since the next direct educational level is the upper secondary level.

To access the “Uniforms and School Supplies” program, it is necessary to be part of the list of beneficiaries of the “Well-being for Girls and Boys, My Scholarship to Start” program in the 2022-2023 school year.

Those people who enroll in the 2023-2024 school year and have not received support must register in the “Well-being for Girls and Boys, My Scholarship to Start” program through the website www.bienestareducativo.cdmx.gob.mx from the beginning of the school year and until September 30, 2023.

In case of presenting difficulties in registering for the program, those interested can go to the offices of the Educational Welfare Trust, located at Calle Bucareli 134, Cuauhtémoc City Hall, from Monday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday from 09:00 to 14:00.

The main objective of this “Uniforms and School Supplies” program is to provide economic support to families that have students in basic education in Mexico City, allowing significant savings and guaranteeing access to the necessary materials for the academic development of children and youth.