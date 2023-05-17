announce special operation for the semifinal match Chivas vs Américathis Thursday, May 18 at Akron Stadium.

The Secretary of Public Security of the State informed that from 4:00 p.m. the Road Police will begin with surveillance in the Bajío Zone to support speeding up vehicular traffic, as well as the pedestrian crossing in the vicinity of the enclosure.

In addition, there will be uniformed at strategic points around the Akron Stadium to expedite traffic.

For his part, the Zapopan commissioner, Jorge Alberto Arizpe García stated that it is possible that at least 1,900 elements are allocated to guarantee safety in this ‘national classic’.

He added that there will be zero tolerance for fights by order of the mayor of Zapopan, Juan José Frangie.

The commissioner stated that the fire near the Akron Stadium that occurred on Sunday, May 14, was possibly caused by a flare thrown by fans in a cheer truck.

