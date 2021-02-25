Security One small mistake, and the criminal gets to know everything – hacker Laura Kankaala tells what kind of catastrophe the carelessness of Finns on the Internet can lead to

What I supposedly have to hide online, many might think. A lot, says security expert and hacker Laura Kankaala. He explains how everyone should protect their personal accounts and information.

What is the worst thing that could happen if an outsider got your email password in their hands, Laura Kankaala asks.

It quickly becomes clear that Kankaala is used to running worst-case scenarios in his profession.

“If you use the same password on multiple services, the hacker will have access to your accounts, Netflix, payment transfer systems like PayPal, and so on,” he replies himself.