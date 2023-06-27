You just installed Linux and you don’t worry about security on Linux, on the internet, on social networks, everywhere everyone says “I have Linux anyway, I’m safe from everything”, but is that really the case? Absolutely not!

Like all operating systems, even those based on Linux need to follow rules, or in any case not go “at random”, otherwise a lot of damage will be done.

Computer security is a fundamental aspect for every Linux user; being a series of operating systems that are widely used and valued for their reliability, Linux systems can be a target for cyber attacks. Therefore, it is important to follow some basic rules to ensure the security of your system. In this article, we’ll explore the “4 Golden Rules” that can help you effectively secure your Linux system.

Here are the 4 golden rules for Linux security

Rule 1: Keep your system up to date

One of the most important measures to ensure security on Linux is to keep the operating system and all installed software up to date. Developers regularly release security updates to address known issues and vulnerabilities. Make sure you set up your system to receive updates automatically, or check regularly for new versions. Timely updates reduce the chances of hackers exploiting vulnerabilities.

Rule 2: Use strong passwords and secure authentication

Weak passwords are a major vulnerability for any system. Make sure you use strong passwords, which include upper and lower case letters, numbers and special characters. Avoid using obvious passwords like “password” or “123456”.

By the way, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) to add an extra layer of security. This requires the use of a second device or an application to verify your identity while logging in.

Obviously more than “security on Linux” this is security on the internet in general, because if you have a desktop computer it may also be that you don’t enter any password if only you have access, otherwise there is no security on Linux or unless it takes into account .

Rule 3: Set up a firewall

A firewall (something we’ve seen in Linux security before) acts as a guardian between your system and the Internet. It can prevent unauthorized access to your computer by blocking unwanted traffic. Make sure you set up a firewall on your Linux system and only enable the ports you need for your activities. The most common firewalls on Linux are iptables and UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall). Learn how to use these utilities to protect your system from external attacks.

Rule 4: Use reliable and safe software

You thought you could download whatever you want because so much “I’m on Linux, what can happen to me?”: wrong!

When it comes to software, it is important to use only trusted and safe programs from official sources.

Install software only from the official repositories of your Linux distribution or trusted sources.

Avoid downloading and installing software from unverified sources, as they may contain malware or other harmful components. Also, keep in mind that open source software often offers greater security due to its collaborative nature, which allows for more extensive code review.

You can use Windows, you can use Mac, you can use Android or whatever: be careful what you download applies to any operating system or there is no security on Linux, Windows or Mac that holds otherwise.

In conclusion

Following these 4 Golden Rules can significantly improve the security of your Linux system. Keeping your system up to date, using secure passwords, setting up a firewall, and using reliable software are key steps in protecting your system from cyber attacks.

You must also be aware of the best general security rules, already mentioned above, for example how to avoid clicking on suspicious links or opening unreliable email attachments. Cybersecurity requires constant vigilance, but by following these ground rules, you can help create a safer environment on Linux.