Officials and experts in combating cybercrime stressed – on the sidelines of preparations for the World Police Summit in Dubai next March – the importance of international cooperation in confronting the dangers of cybercrime, warning of several dangers, including ransom viruses used by professional hackers to penetrate the systems of major institutions and companies in the country. Various countries of the world, and they threaten to destroy them if they do not pay huge sums of money. The Director of Electronic Investigations at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigations at Dubai Police, Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, said: “One of the companies was subjected to a similar hack, and the criminals took control of its server control systems and threatened to destroy all data if a $10 million ransom was not paid. Investigations and audits by experts from the Cybercrime Department at Dubai Police showed that the company did not use anti-virus protection programs, and did not have backup copies of its data and files, and this is one of the most important rules of prevention and protection.”

In detail, the Executive Director of the Cybersecurity Systems and Services Sector at the Dubai Cybersecurity Centre, Amer Sharaf, said that the future of cybersecurity faces great challenges as a result of technological progress and the dependence of many economic and security sectors on digital technology, explaining that it is among the future challenges that could affect The economic and security sectors in countries in general, advanced electronic attacks, such as hacking operations targeting government institutions and large companies, with the aim of accessing sensitive information and data, or disrupting the organization’s vital infrastructure, unless the necessary and advanced preventive measures are taken, of which Dubai has high advantages, It provides the emirate with a high-level firewall, which is monitored and updated by experienced national competencies.

He added that new forms of cybercrime depend on artificial intelligence, or on social engineering that analyzes the behavior of users of social media platforms and the Internet, with the aim of influencing economic and political decisions, or targeting vital infrastructure such as electricity, water and transportation networks, which can affect economic stability. and national security, as well as those targeting the financial sector, stealing personal data, or violating individuals’ privacy.

Sharaf stressed that international cooperation and the exchange of experiences and knowledge play a fundamental role in combating these crimes, and contribute to the development of cyber policies and legislation for combat operations, in addition to enabling countries to effectively share information about cyber attacks and threats, and promoting rapid response and useful exchange of data between concerned parties. .

For his part, Director of the Electronic Investigation Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigations at Dubai Police, Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, said that the current era has imposed a reality of increasing reliance on cyberspace tools, which exposes individuals, institutions, and government and private companies to the risks of cybercrime.

He added that Dubai Police attaches great importance to enhancing and supporting the digital economy sector, by strengthening cybersecurity and law enforcement in combating cybercrime, in cooperation with strategic partners, by providing means of communication and receiving quick reports, most notably the “E.CRIME” platform for receiving reports. Reports, observations and complaints of various types, in a complete framework of preserving the confidentiality and privacy of the informant, which greatly contributed to the ease of information flow and the speed of intervention in dealing with various forms of electronic crime, such as electronic extortion, phishing, electronic financial transfer crimes, hacking and theft of credit card data. .

Al-Hajri stressed the importance of international cooperation in combating this type of electronic and organized crimes, as they cross borders, and their perpetrators rely on advanced technical means to commit them, pointing out that Dubai Police cooperated with more than 15 international police agencies, in about 224 international incidents, and requested assistance. In combating cybercrime since the beginning of this year.

He stressed that awareness of protection procedures and preventive measures is extremely important, not at the individual level, but also at the level of institutions and companies, so it is necessary to constantly be informed of the latest technologies and protection programs against hacking methods, to be familiar with data and information privacy protection systems, and to train employees on How to maintain confidential data related to the facility, and not disclose it in any way to an external party.

He warned of extremely dangerous viruses targeting major companies and institutions, most notably the “ransomware” virus, which was used to penetrate huge institutions, including a hotel chain in one of the major countries, and relies on penetrating the target institution’s system and controlling it completely, and threatening it with destroying the data if it does not pay a huge ransom. .

He pointed out that Dubai Police dealt with a similar crime when it received a complaint from a company in Dubai, stating that its electronic system had been hacked by professional hackers who were able to take control of the company’s servers, file-keeping systems, databases, private points of sale, and stores.

He explained that these hackers were able to paralyze the company’s operations, and threatened to destroy all data and files, if a ransom of $10 million in the form of digital currencies was not paid, pointing out that examinations and investigations proved that the company did not use anti-virus protection programs, and did not have backup copies of the files. In a backup memory independent of its own system, Dubai Police has taken full measures to combat crime.

In turn, the Director of the Investigative Police in Chile, General Sergio Munoz, said that cybercrimes rose between 2021 and 2022 to reach 61%, the discovery of child sexual abuse materials online increased by 81%, and cyber fraud operations increased by 31%.

He added that the Chilean Investigation Police is a major reference in combating organized crime and complex transnational crimes in Latin America, and has also distinguished itself in keeping pace with changes in the field of crime, including cybercrimes, stressing that combating cybersecurity crimes requires close international cooperation and scientific exchange. Information and technology.

In addition, the session discussed the role of the “Al-Amin Service” in combating cybercrimes, whether through awareness or helping victims, receiving relevant reports such as electronic blackmail, fraud, threats, impersonating other personalities, and others, and processing and dealing with them with complete confidentiality and privacy.

The session stressed the necessity of updating anti-virus programs, addressing security vulnerabilities, not sharing private or sensitive information on social media platforms, not communicating with unreliable or unknown people to avoid falling victim to blackmail, and being careful not to open links of unknown or unreliable origins received via email. Email, whether personal or business, as well as carefully examine links and attachments before clicking on them, ensure the credibility of the sender before taking any actions, and activate additional protection features, such as two-factor authentication to enhance the security of your personal accounts on the Internet.