The secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that in 2020 in the Urals, the security forces did not commit a single terrorist crime, including preventing two terrorist attacks. He made the corresponding statement on Tuesday, March 23, during a speech at a meeting on ensuring national security in the Ural Federal District.

“Two terrorist acts were prevented, 25 members of bandit formations were detained,” he said.

Information about the planned crimes appeared in April last year. At the beginning of the month, the FSB announced the arrest in Lyantor (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug) of three members of the cell of the international terrorist organization Imarat Kavkaz, banned in Russia, who were preparing a terrorist attack in one of the city’s shopping centers. They were arrested.

At the end of the month, three militants were liquidated in the Chkalovsky district of Yekaterinburg during the counter-terrorist operation (CTO). They were preparing terrorist attacks for the city. According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), the militants were supporters of the Islamic State (IS) organization banned in Russia.

In total, according to Patrushev, 11 criminal cases were opened in the region for participation in the activities of international terrorist organizations. They were instituted against residents of the Tyumen, Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk regions.

In addition to this, access to almost 100 Internet resources containing terrorist materials was blocked. Also, during the operation carried out in the Sverdlovsk region, 26 firearms and more than 4 kg of explosives were seized from illegal circulation.

“In addition, within the framework of measures to prevent the penetration of terrorists into the territory of the district, 11 channels of illegal migration were identified and suppressed,” Patrushev added.

The prosecutor’s inspections carried out in the Ural Federal District, as pointed out by the Secretary of the Security Council, revealed a number of shortcomings in preventive work, as well as in the financing of regional and municipal programs to counter terrorism. Flaws were also found in the organization of anti-terrorist protection of places of mass stay of people.

Patrushev called it important to improve the efficiency of identifying the conditions and causes of terrorist threats and called for more attention to be paid to preventive work, especially among young people.

On March 17, officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization banned in Russia, who was preparing a terrorist attack in crowded places in Adygea. On this fact, a criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 30, part 1 of Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Preparation for a terrorist act”).